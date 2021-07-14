Age: 31
City of Residence: Galveston
Current Title: Executive director
Place of Business: Galveston ISD Educational Foundation
Education: Ball High School, class of 2008
Texas Christian University, Bachelor of Science in Journalism, Business Minor
Family: My husband, Jeff (junior high school sweetheart), our daughter, Audrey (almost 2) and our dog, Brody. I'm also fortunate to have my in-laws, mom and brothers who are all on the island.
Professional Responsibilities:
• Lead GEF’s resource development and fundraising efforts, including the development of fundraising strategies, cultivation of donors, identification of funding sources, production of grant requests, management of donor information, pursuit of current fundraising best practices, and engagement of GEF’s volunteers in securing and expanding fundraising efforts
• Oversee the execution of the Grants to Teachers and Schools program as well as all other programs established or adopted by GEF to benefit GISD
• Coordinate all meetings and special events as well as fundraising programs of GEF
• Work with the GEF treasurer and finance committee to develop an annual budget, make financial decisions consistent with the budget throughout the fiscal year, and manage investments
• Maintain accurate financial records and accounting procedures as well as work with auditor to complete annual audit and tax forms for GEF
• Develop and implement an effective media relations strategy for GEF
Accomplishments/Honors: I hold two first-place awards from the Press Club of Southeast Texas for Best Spot News Coverage and Best Investigative Report from my time as a TV News Reporter in Beaumont.
However, I would say my greatest accomplishment, aside from being a mom, is now serving and giving back to the same district and community that has invested so much in me. I am a product of GISD and of this wonderful community full of friends, family and mentors who helped shape me into the person I am today. "It takes a village..." and I love my Galveston village!
Community Involvement: I currently serve on the Ronald McDonald House of Galveston Advisory Board as well as the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce's young professionals organization, C-Crewe. Past involvement includes serving on the chamber's Women’s Conference Committee and twice acting as keynote speaker of the Dallas banquet for the Moody Foundation Scholarship Program.
Why did you go into your particular field?
Before becoming the executive director of the Galveston ISD Educational Foundation, I served on GEF’s fall and spring event committees as a volunteer for several years. It was an organization I already was extremely passionate about. Although it was hard to picture switching careers at eight-months pregnant, the opportunity presented itself, and enough of my friends and family convinced me to apply. I did, and it was one of the best decisions I have ever made. Raising money to improve education in my hometown is incredibly rewarding and fulfilling. I am thankful every day.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
A TV news reporter, and I made it happen. After nearly two years working for the ABC/NBC affiliate (yes, both) in Beaumont, TX (KBMT Channel 12), I quickly realized that career is actually a lifestyle. I knew I wanted a family and couldn’t picture life with kids and that crazy schedule. What an incredible, invaluable experience though.
What was your first job?
My very first job was lifeguarding at Jungle Surf at age 15, and by 16, I was managing Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream shop. I’ve never not had a job since then.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
You can do it all — just not all at the same time. As a full-time, working mom, mentoring my 16-year-old brother and 5-year-old niece, running a nonprofit, a home and still finding time for a social life, I have learned to focus on the task at hand. When you start to think about everything you have to do, it is easy to get overwhelmed. One thing at a time!
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
My job serves such a happy purpose. After covering death and destruction for local news and being on the frontlines of Hurricane Harvey in 2017 when I was public information officer for the county, I have never had a job so uplifting and positive. Most importantly, I enjoy making a real impact and having the opportunity to give back to a community that has invested so much in me. Witnessing students participate in a global competition, perform with new instruments or choose a career based on their involvement in a program that was funded by one of our grants — it’s an amazing feeling.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Don't doubt yourself.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
I am the definition of “it takes a village.” So many people in my life have mentored me and helped shape who I am. My husband, Jeff, keeps me calm. My mom, Elizabeth, taught me to work hard. My in-laws, Mary and Steve, are my sounding board. My assistant, Terry, is my biggest cheerleader. Professionally, Danny Hart has been a wonderful friend and mentor to me, from my Ben & Jerry's days, to working for him through college and even after. It is hard to choose one person as so many friends, family, friends’ parents, employers and colleagues are the reason I am where I am.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
My husband and I are so fortunate to have an extremely close group of friends on the island. A lot of us are from here, left and came back to get married and have babies. We spend a lot of our time with our family, grilling and hanging outside with our kids. What better place to do that than on an island?
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
The day before I was scheduled to start my current job with GEF, my younger brother very tragically and unexpectedly passed away. Exactly one month (to the day) later, I gave birth to my daughter Audrey. I returned to work in November to officially start my new career. I had just enough time to plan an awesome spring event (crushing our fundraising goals) and then the world shut down the next week due to the pandemic. Certainly not your typical first year on the job, but adversity has never stood in my way.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
Much like GEF’s Founding Director Julie Schmid, I hope to leave a lasting impact on the foundation and GISD. Thanks to all of the leaders who have come before me, I’m in a position to progress this organization to the next level. We have some exciting things planned for next year, which happens to be GEF's 20th anniversary.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I would be the next Oprah because, in my opinion, no one has filled that void yet.
