Scholarship Winner: Deczarie Menguito

Name: Deczarie Menguito
High School: Dickinson High School
Parent: Diana Morales
College you plan to attend: College of the Mainland
Major: Ready Set Teach
What are your career plans? Nursing
What is the most important lesson you learned in high school and why? The most important thing I’ve learned in high school is to work hard and cherish every moment. My freshman year, I was so ready to get out of school, not thinking once your almost done you cannot go back. I’ve built strong relationships with my teachers and fellow students
What was your favorite extracurricular activity and why? My favorite extracurricular activity would be TAFE (Texas Association for Future Education). I won many awards during my TAFE years. I advanced to state and national competitions with my research paper about Autism and online class.
What did you enjoy most about high school? I enjoyed playing tennis. It helped me with my leadership skills and to be a team player, which I didn’t think I had in me.
What are you looking for to about college? I’m looking forward to further my studies in nursing and meet great people.
What is your most important accomplishment, and why are you proud of it? My greatest and important accomplishment would be advancing to nationals with my research paper about Autism for TAFE because I never would’ve thought that I would advance. I’m very shy, but with the help of my teacher and friends, I presented it to the best of my ability.
What do you do in your free time? I practice tennis.
What is favorite show to binge watch? “Pretty Little Liars”
What is your spirit animal and why? Lioness, queen of the jungle.
What is one piece of advice your parents gave you that turned out to be true? “Work hard now and enjoy later.”
What is something interesting that most people don’t know about you? I am shy at first, but once you get to know me, I am crazy — in a good way.
If you could meet one famous person, dead or alive, what would you ask him/her and why? I would want to meet Edgar Allan Poe and ask him about the poems he wrote. What or who was his inspirations?
Where do you get your news? I get my news from the television.
What social media platform do you think is the most influential for your generation? Instagram
What is the most pressing issue of your generation? The most pressing issue of my generation would be insecurities because a lot of people judge whether you are skinny, fat, dark or light.
If you could give one piece of advice to incoming freshmen, what would it be? Like my parents would tell me “work hard now, enjoy it later.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.