Jeremy Brown

Age: 38
City of Residence: Pearland
Current Title: Owner/operator
Place of Business: Tideway Physical Therapy
Education: I did not get out of the ninth grade in the public school system. I went to a Christian Home School, where I tested out to get my diploma in 16 months, but it was not accredited, so I needed to get my GED to join the U.S. Army at the age of 17
Family: I am married to my beautiful wife, Kendall Gill, and have two stepsons, Riley (13) and Nixon (11), as well as three kids of my own, Kadyn (13), Alexys (16) and McKenzie (17).
Professional Responsibilities: As the owner-operator along with my wife, my role is to facilitate and provide the necessary tools for our incredible team to accomplish their jobs as the healing hands of Galveston Island. Our 40,000-gallon pool at Tideway allows us the gift to provide the opportunity for people to effectively conduct their rehabilitation on their way back to leading a life of joy and happiness.
Accomplishments/Honors: Top-voted speaker at the Air Force Leadership Development Course in 2021, Keynote speaker at San Jacinto College pinning ceremony, U.S. Army Airborne Infantry, three-time Ironman finisher, qualifier for Ultramarathon World Championship, Coach of the Year, 2014-2017, with Mind Right Endurance
Community Involvement: Local youth sports coach for various sports, volunteer at Sea Star Base, Navigator with the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce, owner of Inspired Coffee Co. that gives profits to a local non-profit at Sea Star Base, helping develop a leadership program with the chamber for Galveston Island, partner with Galveston Island Running Co. to produce a runners education course, member of the chamber's C-Crewe (young professionals group)
Why did you go into your particular field?
I have always been drawn to the world of entrepreneurship and never really felt like I settled into a role I worked in until I was in a leadership position. Even if I started at entry-level, I would always observe those above me and try to figure out how to attain that position.
Currently, I own four companies with the most recent being Tideway Physical Therapy with my wife, Kendall. The deep satisfaction that comes from being a part of the healing process of a person in need is something that really makes me very happy. To know that we are a part of some of the hardest moments of a person’s life and have the gift to be the bright spot to change their outlook, that is something that I am forever drawn to and inspired by.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I wanted to be an astronaut, but not finishing high school kind of puts a damper on things. My other dream was to join the military, which I did at the age of 17.
What was your first job?
I owned a lawn care business when I was 12. My father purchased a 12-inch push mower and “financed” it for me at a rate of 10 percent. He charged me for the fuel/oil for it, so at the end of the day, I would profit about $5 from a 1-acre yard that would take many hours to complete. Without teaching me directly, he taught me the mindset of an entrepreneur.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
“You have to have your mind right.” – Marc Anderson
This was told to me while we were fishing one day and didn’t make any sense at the moment, but to this day, it has single-handedly shaped my thoughts and directions in life. If you have the right mindset, anything is truly within your reach.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
Tideway Physical Therapy: Being the point of hope for someone and watching our talented therapists work their magic with their knowledge, skills and words.
Mind Right Endurance: To lead a team of talented coaches as we utilize technology, science and human interaction to empower people to chase their athletic goals and endeavors. For a lot of our athletes, their journey in endurance sports is life shaping.
Mental Mastery: To have the ability to leverage the power of effective communication to provide motivation, inspiration and leadership tools and foundations to both individuals and businesses.
Inspired Coffee Co: To provide people with the enjoyment of great coffee that awakens the body and the words on a bag to awaken the soul. Additionally, a large portion of our profit goes to local organizations, such as 22 Lemons Farm and The Capt. Cody Experience.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
I wish I fully understood and appreciated my “gift” to the world. Effectively communicating with people and meeting them where they are is something that I wish I knew many years ago. Who knows how many lives I could have impacted in a positive way?
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
I have many mentors as I believe that it is vital to success to associate with people who have been there or know where you are headed. The key for me is to always provide 51 percent of the value in any conversation. This has allowed me to get to truly know some very talented, smart and giving people. To have just one key mentor would mean, to me, that I am too targeted in my approach to life and changing the lives of people I engage with.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I love to travel with my wife and explore all over the U.S. Camping in remote locations, doing hard things like Ironman racing and ultra running. I love to push myself to the edge of whatever I am staring at to see if I can steady myself long enough on that edge just to see what it is I need to do to grow. After that, I share those experiences with others to help them on their pathways.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I have had many jobs in a wide variety of fields in my adult life. I consider myself a journeyman in the ways of life and really getting the most juice out of this beautiful world. I love to fail and struggle as I believe that is where the greatest and most impactful lessons are earned. When you find those tough times, that is where your personal greatness will shine.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
My intentions are to continue to press the envelope and open new ways to serve the people of this world in as many pathways as I can to help them get to where they want to go. When I die, I will be judged by how many people’s lives I have helped to empower and grow into their own beautiful beings.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
Honestly, this question stumped me. Five years ago I couldn’t see where I am now. Ten years ago, I couldn’t see five years ago. My hope is that I don’t know what is coming, but I live in the moment to make the most out of it and try to take as many people with me as possible along the way and continue to enrich the lives of those I interact with.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.