Shannon Doyle

Age: 25
City of residence: Houston
Current title: Business development representative
Place of business: South Land Title, LLC
Education: Texas City High School, class of 2012; Texas Tech University – Rawls College of Business – Bachelor's in Marketing, class of 2016; Texas Land Title School, 2019
Family: Parents, Patrick and Stephanie Doyle, residents of Texas City; grandparents, Charles and Mary Ellen Doyle, residents of Texas City, and Carroll and Andrea Sunseri, residents of Galveston
Professional responsibilities: Business development representative for South Land Title in residential and commercial real estate. Have trained at sister companies under the Texan Title Parent Company: Prominent Title in Austin, Security Title in Abilene and one of our underwriters WFG National Title in Portland, Oregon. Member of Women's Council of Realtors and the Bay Area Commercial Real Estate Network. Additional training with our underwriters at educational opportunities.
Accomplishments/honors: Kappa Kappa Gamma Picker, 2013-2016; Kappa Kappa Gamma Rush Committee, 2015; Leadership Mainland, 2018
Community involvement: Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce board member (2019-2021); member of the Friendswood Chamber of Commerce (2016-present); Texas First Bank Women in Business board member (2019-present); Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament committee member (2018); Patrick F. Doyle Saltwater Invitational Fishing Tournament assistant coordinator (2012-present); Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Lamb & Goat Auction Committee (2019-present); assisted with companywide food drives, toy drives and cooking for the Ronald McDonald House in Galveston (2016-present); volunteer/trainer for TCISD Leads Program and former participant for two years in high school (2017-present)
Why did you go into your particular field?
I have always been inspired by the way my family conducts business and their dedication to the community, so working for South Land Title, a family-owned business, was a no-brainer!
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
A singer, however, getting me on stage alone is a big challenge!
What was your first job?
A marketing internship at South Land Title back in high school. Six years later, I became a business development representative for the company.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Failure, not success, is what propels you forward.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
That every day is a different day and building work relationships that evolve into friendships.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
That there is no right or wrong way when it comes to marketing. Be confident and know the ins and outs of how the company operates. If you trust the ability of what your company can do, your clients will, too.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
Definitely my dad. He is the founder/president of South Land Title and has built the company from the ground up. In the last 20 years, he has grown the company from one office in Texas City, to over 20 across the state of Texas. He sees potential with every employee and strives to see them succeed. He has not only shown me the importance of hard work, but to always give back to the community where you came from.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I am a Pilates fanatic, but spending the day on Moses Lake with friends and family has been my favorite since I was a little girl.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I have an album on iTunes that I recorded with my singing group, Chosen, in high school.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I want to constantly educate myself about the industry I am a part of and hope to be a mentor for others within the company in the future.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
An event planner! I have always enjoyed planning whether its personal or for business.
