Kenshara Cravens

Age: 29
City of Residence: Texas City
Current Title: Executive Director/Founder
Place of Business: Craving For A Change Foundation Inc.
Education: Bachelor of Social Work - Stephen F Austin State University; Master of Social Worker — Stephen F. Austin State University; Ph.D of Social Work — Walden (ABD)
Family: My family consists of my parents, Kenneth and Caroline. I also have two siblings: Denious and Shanikqua. I also have three nieces and one nephew. I also have a close cousin, Christian. Lastly, I have a long-term significant other, DeAndre.
Professional Responsibilities: Responsible for the planning, organization and direction of the organization’s operations and programs. Develops and implements consistent inventory and cost accounting policies, procedures and operational reporting/metrics. Oversees and reports on the organization’s results for board of directors. Prepares accurate and timely analyses that capture and communicate fundraising results, variances and performance trends. Provides leadership to and manages the efforts of site staff to ensure appropriate support of all departments. Supervises the development of operations-based financial modeling. Coordinates and leads annual budget reviews, monthly and quarterly reviews, and periodic forecast updates with operational and senior management for all locations. Approves major systems implementations related to cost and inventory control. Retains a diverse, highly qualified staff and volunteers by providing career coaching, growth and personal development for workers. Ensures that services and funding relationships are robust enough to meet or exceed strategic goals and objectives.
Accomplishments/Honors: Author of quick guide to navigating the health care system (for caregivers and patients); United Healthcare Sage of Clinical Services awardee
Community Involvement: TCISD 21st Century Advisory Council; City Of Texas City CDGB Citizen Advisory Board; TCISD Career and Technical Education Advisory Board; Galveston County Food Bank volunteer; COM Community Resource Partner; TCISD LMHS ACE 21st Vendor
Why did you go into your particular field?
It all started from my Cougar to Cougar scholarship. Once I gave out the first scholarship, it was brought to my attention that there were services that the youth were lacking. I made a decision two years to start my non-profit from that experience.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
As a child I wanted to be lawyer. When I got to high school and was able to research the different areas, I wanted to be an entertainment lawyer.
What was your first job?
My first job was a concession worker at Movies 12 theater.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Trust your self.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I love working with the youth. As a first-generation college student, I can see myself in the youth. It reminds me of the importance of that work being done.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Just because it is a nonprofit, does not mean do not treat it like a business.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
I would say my parents. They both have different viewpoints that I go to when I am in the decision-making process. They provide a balanced perspective for me to pull from to make the best decisions.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I love to travel. I love to see different parts of the world and learn more about other cultures.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
Most people don’t know that I am a doctoral candidate. I have been in school completing my doctoral degree since 2017, and I am now at the finishing stages hoping for a summer completion date.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I hope to keep learning, being a business owner is a forever learning process. I want to ensure that I am staying relevant in education to methods and ways that I help my community.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I am not sure what I would do, but it would be in some educational capacity.
