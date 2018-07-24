Age: 36
City of residence: Galveston
Current title: Owner
Place of business: BOI Entertainment: The Albatross, Island Pier Club, Ace Music & Amusement Co.
Education: Brian has a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from University of Houston-Clear Lake, and Kristen has a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from Texas A&M University at College Station.
Family: Brian is the son of Candie Lepo, and Kristen is the daughter of James and Carla Kunz. They have been married for 12 years and have a 7-year-old son, Reid.
Professional responsibilities: Brian and Kristen own two bars in Galveston and an amusement company, which sets up jukeboxes and pool tables in other bars.
Accomplishments/honors: Brian has owned his own business since he was 16 when he ran a mobile DJ company. He bought a vending company at the age of 18 and ran it for five years while he attended college. In 1999, he bought a margarita machine and started the Margarita Connection, which went on to rent inflatable equipment such as moonwalks and waterslides. He and Kristen ran The Party Connection for 14 years. They opened The Albatross in 2011 and Island Pier Club in 2013. In 2015, they purchased the Ace Music & Amusement Co. Brian and Kristen are the founders of the Old Smokey Throwdown, which is often imitated but has never been duplicated.
Community involvement: Kristen completed 10 active years in the Junior League of Galveston County during which time she held several chair and board positions. She was on the board of the Yaga's Children's Fund for five years and was president of the Parent Board of East End Preschool. She has volunteered off and on with the Ronald McDonald House since she was 10 years old. Kristen currently serves as the secretary of the board for the Galveston Children's Museum. Brian and Kristen are both active in the Parent/Teacher Organization for Oppe Elementary. Brian served for years in the Knights of Columbus and as a coach for Reid's basketball and baseball teams. Brian is currently a member of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce C-Crewe. The Albatross is the host to a yearly fundraiser that benefits the Galveston Urban Ministries, and the Island Pier Club hosts a yearly "Galentine's Day" dinner benefiting the Junior League of Galveston County Inc. Brian and Kristen were both born in Galveston and believe in giving back to the community that made them who they are. Brian and Kristen attend Coastal Community Church and, along with several friends, recently participated in the citywide Servolution by cooking for and serving more than 500 volunteers.
Why did you go into your particular field?
Brian has been in vending since he was in high school. Shortly after, he purchased his own vending business while simultaneously working as a service and repair specialist for Ace Music. That job introduced Brian to the bar industry.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
As a child, Brian wanted to be a school teacher like both of his parents. But his entrepreneurial spirit showed early when he would bake cookies to sell to his neighbors. Kristen has always had an interest in serving others and began volunteering at a young age for the Ronald McDonald House.
What was your first job?
Brian worked renting umbrellas and chairs at the Beach Pocket Park at the age of 14. Kristen worked at Moody Gardens as a host in the Garden Restaurant.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Another business owner once share the advice that there are some people who will never be happy. Just make sure to always treat customers the way you would like to be treated. If they have a problem, try your best to make it right and move on.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
Brian and Kristen both enjoy meeting and talking with customers. They both love to entertain and this job helps them to do just that. Getting to know people and learn about their lives really makes it feel like it's not work.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Be patient. A lot of mistakes are made just because you're in a hurry. Take the time to do it right the first time instead of having to do it all over again.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
There have been a lot of influences on Brian and Kristen. They purchased their current vending business from Steve Everts and often look to him for sound advice from someone with extensive experience in the industry.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
Brian and Kristen both love to be on the beach and in the water. Spending time with their son, Reid, usually consists of boat rides, swimming or walking on the beach. They also love to spend time with family and friends.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
Most people probably don't know that Brian and Kristen love their Sunday morning routine of coffee and CBS News Sunday Morning followed by church at Coastal Community Church.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
Brian and Kristen hope to expand their business in the next few years by adding new locations to their vending business.They always have an eye out for opportunities to open another neighborhood bar.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
Kristen would be working for a local nonprofit or retailer. Brian cannot imagine not doing what he's doing right now.
