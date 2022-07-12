Darren Muren

Age: 38
City of Residence: La Marque
Current Title: Special education teacher and department chair
Place of Business: Ball High School/Galveston ISD
Education: Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Family: I have been married to my wife, Katie Muren, for 14 years. She is a fourth-grade teacher at Parker Elementary. I have two daughters, Finley (6) and Sawyer (5), who both attend Parker Elementary.
Professional Responsibilities: Four years ago, I initiated a vocational program at Ball High School using the school store for one period a day for our special education students. My goal was to give students the opportunity to work on vocational skills in a real-life setting through an embedded business. Four years, and three successful grants later, the students are running a coffee club for over 22 teachers, have a complete food and drink service, and a merchandise and apparel store that is student driven and student led. This year, myself and the entrepreneurial teacher joined forces and began a cross-curricular, fully integrated class, which focuses on fabrication, management and revenue growth. This year, I also partnered with Mike Dean, from the Yaga's Entertainment, to begin the "Beads for Needs" program. This program allows community members to donate used Mardi Gras beads, and the students in the life-skills program are able to organize, sanitize and resell them. This gives our students additional skill-sets and expands our community involvement. This program has been quite a success with sales this year of over 100,000 beads.
The current program has expanded operations to service students of all abilities with the hopes of providing an exceptional and authentic experience. As the program accelerates, the over-arching goal is to acquire a facility that would provide a storefront, café, fabrication capabilities, employing students transitioning to the workforce.
Accomplishments/Honors: February 2022 GISD Employee of the Month; '21-'22 GISD Secondary Employee of the Year; Segment on Good Morning America Third Hour, March 2022; Segment on KHOU & Fox Houston, January 2022.
Community Involvement: Borondo Pines HOA Treasurer, '19-present; Community Advisory Board for Tor Store, '21-present; Tor Store Community Events - Ball High Sporting Events, Farmers Market, Mardi Gras Booth
Why did you go into your particular field?
I began working in special education because of my passion for teaching students of all ability levels.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
When I was a kid, I wanted to follow in my father’s footsteps and become a police officer.
What was your first job?
My first job was making pizzas at Pizza Barn in Gardnerville, Nevada.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
If it has never been done, that doesn’t mean that it can’t be done.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
My favorite thing about my job is being able to watch my students grow to their full potential.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
You don’t have to do things the way they have always been done. Sometimes you have to think outside the box.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
I can’t pick one specific mentor. I have had numerous people in my life who have helped me grow as a person and as a teacher, including my wife, my mom and dad, my brothers and a few of my coworkers: Rob Lewis, Annette Johnson and Mignon Stanley.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I love going to the beach, and going on road trips with my wife and my two daughters.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I have a cat named Freddie Mercury.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
My goal is to work with my coworker, Rob Lewis, to build an off-campus storefront where our students, upon graduation, will have an opportunity to work at.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I would probably be working in construction in some capacity.
