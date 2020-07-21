Keith Henry

Age: 35
City of residence: Texas City
Current title/place of business: Special Education Teacher, Texas City High School
Education:
• Ph. D. Candidate: Public Policy and Administration, Walden University (Dissertation)
• Master of Public Administration, Texas Southern University
• Bachelor of Arts & Letters in English/Minor in Journalism, State University of New York College at Buffalo State College, Buffalo, New York
• High school diploma, Galveston Ball
Family: Married to my wife, Dionne. We have three children ages 10 and twins 8.
Professional responsibilities: Provide educational instruction in the least restrictive environment for Texas City High School students. In addition to working with "at risk" students to provide appropriate social skills instruction. Moreover, independent of Texas City ISD, I write grants and provide capacity building consultation for governmental entities and nonprofits across the country with my governmental consulting firm.
Accomplishments/honors:
Published articles:
• Gentrification and its Inauspicious Impact on Affordable Housing in Metropolitan Governance: Academia.Edu, Philadelphia, PA, 2018
• Avoiding Harvey: How Greater Houston Can Protect its Infrastructure from Imminent Natural Disasters: Academia.Edu, Miami, FL, 2017
• We Must Invest in the Future of Our Youth. The Galveston County Daily News, Galveston, TX, 2017
Career accomplishments:
• Adjusted budgets and renegotiated contracts with intergovernmental partners to free significant capital and move discretionary funds to the operating budget, avoiding loss of staff during federal funding cuts. (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality)
• Developed and nurtured over $200 million in public funding to date. Oversaw the completion of the Sandra Joy Anderson Community Health Center, the first minority-operated health care center in historically under-served east Austin.
• Chaired the Deputy Directors Committee, Office of Administrative Services for the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality
• Presided over a 20 percent increase in fiscal appropriations to city council for FY17 public health investments, contributing to economic growth by mandating that area stakeholders pay livable wages. (City of Austin)
• Implemented a strategic plan to increase pay wages 10 percent, boost employee autonomy and establish an Employee Relations position for a local daycare (Galveston County); offset wage growth by eliminating a $220,000 fiscal liability and reducing labor force turnover by 3 percent.
Honors:
• Mickely-Leland scholar
• Texas Legislative Internship Program Scholar
• Former collegiate track and field athlete (4x All-Conference, 2x All-Academic)
• Former Collegiate Track and Field MVP
Community involvement: Member of American Society of Public Administration, 2010-present; member of Texas Teachers Association, 2019-present; member of NAACP (Mainland Branch), 2017-present; member of Conference of Minority American Public Administrators, 2010-present; city commissioner candidate; youth sports coach; University of Texas, Ray Marshall Institute Two-Generation Committee, 2015-2017; member Austin Youth Collaborative, 2015-2017; member Greater Austin Workforce Development, 2015-2017
Why did you go into your particular field?
My profession gives me the opportunity to "pay it forward" to some of the most vulnerable among us (e.g., children, the indigent and senior citizens). I was once and at-risk youth with very limited opportunities. Nonetheless, Coach Mark A. Roy, Coach Joe Denke, Coach Trent Ellis, Principal Amy Sachs and countless others never gave up on me. I am forever grateful for their belief in me.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
Growing up, my two primary goals were to be an Olympian, in addition to aspiring to become the first African-American governor of Texas.
What was your first job?
Through a work permit, I landed my first job at 14 years old as a custodian at a senior citizen facility in Galveston.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
My grandfather's sage wisdom is invaluable, I've learned a great deal from him. One of my favorite gems of his is "A vision with no action is just a dream." Yet, it was my mother who would always tell my brother and I that "nothing worthwhile comes easy."
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I get to wake up each day with the opportunity to learn from students/citizens and to make a positive difference in someone's life.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Listen more than I speak, take calculated risk, and persistence will always be the key to unlocking your dreams.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
I have too many mentors to give credit to. Nevertheless, if I had to choose the principles I live my life by, my greatest mentor is my Lord and savior Jesus Christ.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I am an avid reader, runner and dedicated family man. For me, a relaxing evening with a book and cigar, date night with my Wife, or family movie night with our children is how I take brief respites.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
Most people think am a stoic introvert! However, once individuals get to really know me, I love to crack jokes and be silly.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
My hope is to do my part in ensuring a more equitable community, state and nation for all individuals regardless of race, class, gender or religious belief. With this intention, I will to continue learn each day by seeking to become more qualified for my role as a husband, father, educator and public servant.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
Traveling the world (after the pandemic) as a lecturer on college campuses and writing autobiographical literature.
