Age: 37
City of residence: Galveston
Current title/place of business: Managing attorney, Zendeh Del & Associates PLLC
Education: Baylor University
Family: Wife, Carolyn Zendeh Del, and two children
Professional responsibilities: I am a graduate of Baylor University where I earned my BBA in Real Estate and Management. After completing my undergraduate studies, I moved to Oklahoma to attend law school on a merit scholarship. I graduated from law school at the top of my class. While there, I was a member of the Law School Honor Fraternity, the Student Senate, the Student Bar Association Executive Committee, was the treasurer of the Student Bar Association, participated in the Moot Court Competition, was a member of the Moot Court Society, judged Moot Court competitions, was the recipient of a Merit Scholarship, and repeatedly made the Dean’s Honor List for achieving outstanding grades in law school. I was a member of Phi Delta Phi fraternity.
Prior to forming Zendeh Del & Associates PLLC, I was an insurance company lawyer who handled countless insurance defense cases involving complex personal injuries arising out of automobile accidents and alleged defective products. There, I practiced in both state and federal court on a daily basis. During my time practicing insurance defense, I learned the insurance and personal injury business inside and out.
Prior to representing insurance companies, I worked at a civil litigation firm that served as general counsel to a national bank and represented businesses in all types of business litigation. There, I represented the bank in numerous foreclosure filings and other transactions. Also at that firm, I represented clients in many different types of insurance claims, including personal injuries and lawsuits against home insurance companies for wrongly denying claims.
After practicing law in Oklahoma, I returned to Galveston to establish Zendeh Del & Associates PLLC, where my wife and I are law partners.
Year after year, I am named in Super Lawyers Magazine and featured in Texas Monthly Magazine.
I have achieved an AV Preeminent Rating from Martindale-Hubbell and have a 100 percent Client Review Rating.
I have been named on The National Trial Lawyers’ “Top 100 Trial Lawyers” list.
I have also received an Avvo Rating of 10.0 Superb for my experience, industry recognition and professional conduct as a lawyer.
I practice in the areas of DWI/DUI defense, criminal defense and personal injury law. I also frequently serve as local counsel in Galveston for out-of-town firms that want a local, familiar face in the courtroom.
Accomplishments/honors:
• Rated one of the 10 Best DWI Lawyers in Texas by American Institute of DUI/DWI Attorneys
• Featured in Texas Monthly Magazine for DWI Defense
• The National Trial Lawyers – Top 100 Trial Lawyers
• Texas Bar Foundation – Lifetime Sustaining Fellow
• Houstonia Magazine’s “Top Lawyers in Houston”
• H Texas Magazine – Top Lawyer
• Super Lawyers
Community involvement: Texas Bar Association, Oklahoma Bar Association
American Bar Association, Oklahoma County Bar Association, Oklahoma Bar Foundation, Texas Criminal Defense Lawyer’s Association, Galveston County Bar Association (president-elect and former director of the board), Galveston County Young Lawyer’s Association (past president), Galveston County Criminal Defense Bar Association, Texas Young Lawyers Association (Director of the Board), National College for DUI Defense, former University of Houston professor of criminal law, Knights of Momus (director of the board), Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce, Trinity Episcopal Church, Galveston Artillery Club (director of the board)
Why did you go into your particular field?
I have always wanted to be a lawyer.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
A lawyer or an astronaut.
What was your first job?
I worked at Palm Beach at Moody Gardens when I was 16.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Don't take no for an answer and don't stop until you win.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I get to help people out in what is often a very difficult time in their life.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
You catch more flies with honey, but sometimes the bee needs to sing.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
The two who have guided me the most have been my older brother (also a lawyer) and my dad (a businessman). My brother has helped me over the years and I have learned from his experiences. My dad is an excellent businessman and that has rubbed off on me. Both have always been there to help.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I spend time with my children and wife and spend a lot of time on my boats. We also spend time at our family ranch.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I have a black belt in karate (Korean style taekwondo to be exact).
How do you hope to grow in your career?
We have grown my firm to four lawyers in the last 10 years. We hope to keep growing and helping people out.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I would be doing more real estate investing.
