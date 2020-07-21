Keath Jacoby

Age: 37
City of residence: Galveston
Current title/place of business: Executive director, Vision Galveston
Education: Tulane University, A.B. Freeman School of Business (New Orleans, Louisiana), BS in Business and Marketing
Family: I am married to a wonderful husband and am the mother of three extraordinary little humans – Walker, 5; Jojo, 2; and Shepard, 8 months – and a dog momma to our french bulldog, Peanut Butter. I am fortunate to also live near my parents and brother who all reside on Galveston Island.
Professional responsibilities: I am the executive director of Vision Galveston, a think tank and implementor of comprehensive community development and placemaking for Galveston Island. In this role, I lead a team of experts to design and implement the Vision Galveston Strategic Framework, a comprehensive guide to recommendations and collaborative goals for the future of Galveston that was borne out of extensive community outreach. My work revolves around engaging community members, organizing partners through a collaborative process, pulling in expertise around the priority topics, and ensuring design for action.
Accomplishments/honors: Hands down my highest accomplishment is my children and family. I’ve been fortunate to hold leadership roles throughout organizations that have enabled me to launch or shape young companies, devise foundational strategy and problem solve without a playbook. I’ve worked in industries ranging from jewelry and apparel, to education, to corporate management consulting and more. The diversity of industries and startup nature of companies I worked with always presented me with new and exciting challenges from which to learn and grow.
Community involvement: I am deeply engaged in the Galveston community, both personally and professionally. I grew up in Galveston and upon starting a family decided to move back and raise my children on the island, so contributing to the success of our community is integral to my life. I am an active board member of the Galveston Education Foundation, Family Service Center (an organization providing mental health services through counseling, education and prevention), George Ball Charitable Association, Galveston Country Recovery Fund and East End Preschool.
Why did you go into your particular field?
When I moved back to Galveston, I knew that I wanted to get involved in the community I lived in. My entire career has involved working with people, connecting them to a product or an idea, and working toward a greater mission. Vision Galveston provided a unique opportunity to combine my love for people, informing strategy and, most importantly, advancing the community.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I was always fascinated by the human mind, how it functions and what drives behavior so my intent was to become a psychologist.
What was your first job?
Besides babysitting for neighborhood kids, my first job was a scooping snow cones at Jungle Surf (and eating a lot of them, too).
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Go fast and take a lot of chances. This is something I latched on to at a young age and it has taken me all over the world and brought so many opportunities.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
The people. The best part of my job is talking with such a wide range of community members about their hopes and ideas for the future of our island. Talking with experts and partners to identify ways to combine their knowledge with the voices of Galveston to work toward creative solutions. Because the initiatives at Vision Galveston are so broad and wide ranging, I’m constantly learning new things and being challenged to shift my way of thinking and cultivate an adaptive approach.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
That the people you look up to and learn from are also trying to figure it out. There is no perfect answer. Just keep moving forward, trust your judgment and look for the next right step.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My husband. He’s grounded, calm, intelligent and always striving for a solution that involves the best outcome for all parties involved. He has an ability to look at a problem from all angles and ask the most important question, “Why not?” He’s my biggest cheerleader, but he’ll also tell it to me straight. He always pushes me to be better, do better, and stay in the “Yes And!” frame of mind.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I have three kids under the age of 5 at home, so to be honest there’s not a lot of relaxing, but I am grateful for every messy moment with them. My family is my world and especially with the roller coaster of 2020, we spend a lot of time at the beach and exploring Galveston.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
Though I don’t have much time for it any more, I was an avid painter in my spare time in college. I made some “pocket money” my senior year from selling paintings to restaurants in New Orleans and loved getting lost in a painting for hours on end.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I hope to continue to foster curiosity and stay open for new ideas. In the immediate future, it will be finding creative ways for community engagement that can reach all our community members. I want to expand upon the diverse knowledge base and relationships I’ve forged to help our community as it evolves.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I’ve always been passionate about public education. If I wasn’t doing what I am doing now, I would be focused on exploring projects that help stand up this vital component of our community. I truly believe now is the time to step up as a country and put more money, resources and energy into our education system.
