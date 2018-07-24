Alicia Cahill

Age: 39
City of Residence: Galveston
Current Title: Head chick
Place of Business: The Kitchen Chick, 2402 Market St., Galveston
Education: Bachelor of Science in Marine Biology, Texas A&M University at Galveston, May 2000; Chaparral High School, Las Vegas, N.V., May 1996
Family: Husband, Chris Cahill; backyard flock, Tabitha, Opal and Bertie
Professional responsibilities: The Kitchen Chick, owner, hatched 2012 – present. I recently bought and renovated a 10,000-square-foot building and moved my business to that location in January 2018. It was important to me to revitalize a structure that had previously sat empty for 11 years. In addition to carrying a curated selection of quality kitchen and houseware items, The Kitchen Chick offers cooking classes for adults and children anywhere from two to eight times a week. I love my small business and truly value the friendships I've made with the sweet people who frequent my shop. Day-to-day, I handle all buying, merchandising, marketing, scheduling, laundry/cleaning, social media, bills, etc. It's me and I love it.
Coast Monthly magazine contributor, monthly column and features, 2014 – present
Galveston.com TV Channel host, 2013 – present
City of Galveston public information officer, 2005-2012
Accomplishments/honors: Gourmet Insider Magazine's retail profile and cover story – June 2018 (industry publication); Galveston.com's Best of Galveston – Best Galvestonian, 2017; Galveston.com's Best of Galveston – Best Boutique, 2015; featured in Houstonia Magazine, March 2014; Galveston Chamber of Commerce – 2012 New Business of the Year; Galveston Island Beach Revue, Mistress of Ceremonies, 2010 – present
Community involvement: Vice president, Galveston Historic Foundation (will become president for the 2018-19 year beginning June 2018); GHF board member, 2015 – present; founding member, Krewe of Saints, 2012 – present; Chili Belle All Girls Amateur Cook Team, 2009 – present; Junior League of Galveston County, 2003-2012
Why did you go into your particular field?
I never expected to own my own business. What do they always say, life happens when you're busy making plans? I've found so much happiness through my small business. It taps into everything I've learned along the way. It's equally challenging and rewarding. I opened The Kitchen Chick because I love to cook; I keep The Kitchen Chick open for so many less tangible reasons.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
A marine biologist and a fashion designer. At the same time. LOL.
What was your first job?
I bused tables at a family-owned Japanese restaurant.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
It's not really advice; it's a saying: The days are long, but the years are short. It makes me stop and find my perspective when it has gone missing. It reminds me to value my time, in and out of the business.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
Hands down, it's the people I meet and the relationships I've made. I'm so ridiculously fortunate.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Ha, I'm still learning! I learn something new every single day. I hope that never changes.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
Gene Nakanishi. He taught me to be brave, to be vulnerable, to run at life full-speed and attack what you enjoy with passion. I learned life wasn't always fair, but I also learned to accept set-backs with grace. He leads with hard work, integrity and heart. Lots and lots of heart.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I really enjoy having my family and friends over for game night. I cook a big meal, we sit around the table and catch up over cards. We laugh so much! I also love to read.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I (used to) play a mean trombone.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
At the end of each day, I just want to be better. I make plenty of mistakes, let stress eat at me and am plagued by impatience. But I try to learn from my failings, revel in the tiny and recognize in others the traits I admire and aspire to.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
Catching up on my sleep – kidding! If I wasn't the head chick, I would want to be involved with health and wellness.
