Patrick McDonald

Age: 37
City of Residence: League City
Current Title: VP - Portfolio Manager
Place of Business: Merrill Lynch Wealth Management
Education: Texas Tech University, BBA International Finance
Family: Wife: Erin McDonald (just celebrated 11th anniversary); two children: Anna (8) and Max (4)
Professional Responsibilities: As a senior financial advisor/portfolio manager with Merrill Lynch, it is my fiduciary duty to put my clients' goals and interests first. That includes personal financial planning services, business sales/succession planning and corporate benefits.
Accomplishments/Honors: Nominated for FORBES Best in State Under 40 Advisors with a minimum of a $200 million portfolio in 2021 and 2022
Community Involvement: I started volunteering with CASA of Galveston County in 2018 and, after two years, I was asked to join the board to which I graciously accepted. My goals for the organization are to grow the volunteer/advocate base and create an endowment to fund the efforts of the organization in perpetuity. Other organizations: Texas Tech University Alumni Association of Houston, Petroleum Club of Houston Capital Campaign chairperson and Membership chair.
Why did you go into your particular field?
My parents allowed me to buy some stock when I was 10 years old into a small cap nuclear company where I doubled the $100 they gave me. I was intrigued ever since.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
If there’s an intersection where Tiger Woods, James Bond and Michael Jordan meet, then that’s where’d you find my mind when I was younger.
What was your first job?
I worked at a golf course in northeast Texas where I grew up. It was the Links at Lands End and it was a new course. I was 15, it was a 30-minute drive, and I worked from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Don’t follow your dreams, follow what you’re good at then your dreams will follow.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
My role involves the interaction with lots of people around the country. Imagine a mix of all kinds of personalities, cultural beliefs, limits and interests then trying to problem solve for each of them. It’s never boring.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
It’s OK to fail and it’s OK to fail a lot! Learn from failing, ask questions, and don’t be the smartest person in the room. It’s better to say “I don’t know” than be confidently wrong.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My business partner at Merrill Lynch, Gary Davis, brought me into the business and taught me that when the families we work with succeed, we succeed. Their success is our success and that’s a really unselfish way to work as well as a way to live.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I relax by stressing out at the golf course.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
My family lineage in Galveston goes back to the 1800s, but I grew up in a great little town called Sulphur Springs. It was a great place to grow up with the nicest people.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I hope to help more of those people who need help navigating their financial path.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I don’t know.
