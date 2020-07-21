Cate Black

Age: 39
City of residence: Galveston
Current title/place of business: Principal architect, RISE Architecture + Design
Education: Master of Architecture, University of Houston; Bachelor of Arts, English & History, Texas A&M University, College Station
Family: Brian Kuhn, husband; and Finley Rose (aka Fin) my 2-year-old daughter
Professional responsibilities: As founder and principal of RISE Architecture + Design, I run a full service, small firm practicing in, and committed to, Galveston, Texas. I work with clients from concept to completion of their projects, and have experience in the residential, commercial and civic sectors. I strive to provide responsible, effective and efficient architectural services, which incorporate thoughtful design solutions resulting from a collaborative approach.
I appreciate both the opportunities and challenges that running my own business provides. I’ve worked to create an environment rooted in balance between professional and personal time – and enjoy cultivating a design studio where others can enjoy work as well. Living and working in Galveston for the last 10 years has fueled the enthusiasm I’ve always felt for architecture. I hope to continue growing my business from that same place of excitement and respect for design.
Accomplishments/honors:
Professional Designations:
• Registered Architect with the State of Texas and American Institute of Architects;
• SEED certified (Social Economic Environmental Design);
• FORTIFIED Wise Professional (having received training for designing homes to a more hurricane resilient standard)
Professional Work:
• Designed 40-plus single family homes in Galveston (new construction and addition/renovation completed 2015-2020)
• Selected to be on the team for Harris County Harvey Recovery Housing as a FORTIFIED consultant
Architectural projects with previous employers:
• Riondo’s Ristorante (tenant build-out, completed 2014)
• Galveston Fire Stations 7 & 8 (renovation, completed 2012-2014)
• G&H Towing Office Headquarters (renovation, completed 2013)
• Campeche Cove Vet Clinic (adaptive reuse, completed 2012)
• Tomball ISD Ancillary Services Building (new construction, completed 2011)
• Tomball ISD Agricultural Science Building (new construction, completed 2010)
• Alvin ISD Mark Twain Elementary School (new construction, completed 2012)
Educational Honors:
• Class speaker for Master of Architecture graduation
• Recipient of Outstanding Design Award for Master’s Project (a continuously operating Farmers Market)
• Various scholarships of merit for both undergraduate and graduate studies
Community involvement:
• City of Galveston Planning Commission: I was appointed onto the City of Galveston Planning Commission in November 2016, elected vice chairperson in 2018, and elected to my current position as chairperson in 2019. I appreciate the opportunity to serve my city using the knowledge and experience I have as an architect practicing on the island.
• Vision Galveston: Served on the steering committee during the initial information collecting process, and currently serve on an action team to begin implementing the first initiatives of Vision Galveston’s findings.
• Texas Society of Architects: Served on the Convention Futures Committee from 2016-2019 to help organize the 2019 TSA Convention in Galveston, a three-day convention held at Moody Gardens. Acted as the sole local architect on the committee, and helped facilitate the organization of over 30 local tours.
• Galveston’s Own Farmers Market: I co-founded the market in 2012, managed it for the first two years prior to hiring a market manager, and remained on the board until 2017. I set-up the nonprofit status of the market, as well as initiated the beginnings of the food access initiatives by accepting SNAP (supplemental nutrition assistance program) and starting the “fresh bucks” program that doubled customers dollars to spend on veggies when using their SNAP funds. As such, we were the first market in the county and the greater Houston area to accept SNAP, and made fresh food available to the more vulnerable members of our community.
Why did you go into your particular field?
My best friend Holly told me to, and she was right. I stayed because my first year in architecture school felt like the slew of random ideas floating in my mind finally came in line, making a pattern I couldn’t see before. It sounds a little cliche, but life made more sense after my first year of grad school. All my primary interests found a place to intersect, and I’ve never once questioned that decision. Design can be: beautiful homes and buildings, thoughtful public spaces, environmentally sound, and a tool for social justice. Good design holds immeasurable value.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
In no particular order: a primatologist, comedienne, President of the United States and artist.
What was your first job?
First paid job – pulling down outdated wallpaper in poorly lit homes the summer after eighth grade.
First job where I paid taxes – greeter and clothes slinger at Classic Cleaners in Katy my junior year of high school.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Ride the waves and just breathe – my midwife.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
Too much to list. I love being an architect. I love running my own business. From working with people to create spaces I know they will enjoy, to thinking of how the public will appreciate a space, it is all extremely fulfilling. Imagining the overall concept then slowly teasing out the details; I appreciate how macro and micro scales converge within a building, regardless of size or function. Working through possibilities with other designers, clients or stakeholders can be challenging but also very educational and rewarding.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
There is no “one path.” Life is about adaptability. I have pivoted and shifted more than I ever thought I would.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
Frank Lloyd Wright. Just kidding.
I don’t have a single mentor. I have a collection of people who have radically influenced my life for the better. Several of my professors in graduate school guided me in instrumental ways to show me how to be a better designer/architect/student. These lessons went beyond that though, and also showed me how to be a better version of myself, and just as importantly, how to believe in myself and push past my initial ideas/presumptions/etc. Professor Bruce Webb is directly responsible for where I am today, and he taught me how to be more reflective, take criticism and move forward. Professor Nora Laos continues to inspire me because of her own incredible knowledge and understanding of architectural history. My design studio teacher Cord Bowen presented me with the pieces to understand design on a level I did not know was possible, and helped me drink the architecture Kool-Aid.
Also, not someone I personally know but someone who I certainly respect, Denise Scott Brown. She’s a force who, in her words, “understood architecture could be women’s work” since the '30s.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I don’t think we should value ourselves based on our “productivity,” but I am absolutely guilty of this, so relaxing isn’t necessarily something that comes naturally to me. However, I do my best to make sure I find enjoyment in my daily life (and it helps that I really enjoy my work).
On any typical day, I can be found dancing around the house with my husband and daughter, watching her laugh, playing make-believe with her, hearing her say “here comes a big one” and “more!” when we go to the beach to play in the waves. All of these moments fill my heart to capacity.
When I have time to myself, paddleboarding, reading a good book and redesigning my home (in my head and/or on paper) all help me feel a bit renewed.
Also, being involved in Galveston’s Own Farmers Market, the City of Galveston Planning Commission and Vision Galveston help fulfill my desire to serve the community that has given me immeasurable support (and that is “relaxing” in a different way for me).
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
While living in Houston for graduate school, I drove a scooter. This isn’t that uncommon now, but it was far less prevalent 15 years ago (i.e. dangerous scooting around in Houston traffic). I sold my car before I started grad school because I knew I wouldn’t be able to afford the monthly payment. I bought a 50cc scooter, Buddy, and rode that little yellow gas-saver around for four years.
I lived in Montrose while attending the University of Houston, so it was only a 4-mile commute. However, there were multiple factors that made for some interesting adventures – transporting architecture models in inclement weather (this time period included two years with snow); attempting to transport 36-inch-by-48-inch pieces of chipboard from Texas Art Supply to the College of Architecture (in other words, I inadvertently made a sail for myself); and, of course, the time when poor navigation and constantly changing construction and street closures led me to accidentally take my 35 mph vehicle onto I-45, which culminated with me screaming until I found my way off. I eventually got the hang of it, though.
Oh, and I had a home birth, in what became my home office but is now my daughter’s bedroom.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I am excited to watch my business grow, and to offer a place to work that fosters creativity and work/life balance. RISE is growing organically and rationally, which to me means I am able to uphold my promises to clients and to my family by slowing down before I speed up (i.e. thinking through proposals, and turning down work I know we can’t produce without making compromises I am not willing to make). Strategically adding both employees and projects so quality (and sanity!) remain.
The majority of work over the last few years has been custom single family homes; however, smaller commercial and civic work is beginning to make its way onto our desks. I truly enjoy designing custom homes, but both myself and my other architectural designer have more varied backgrounds and it is always fun to have a diverse workload at any given moment.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
A carpenter. I so often wish I could actually build much of what I design. I recognize it’s hard work, and takes a toll on the craftsperson. I have the utmost respect for the talented individuals who do this as a profession.
