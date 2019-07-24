Age: 37
City of residence: Galveston
Current title: Co-owner/creative director
Place of business: The Proletariat Gallery & Public House/National Hotel Artist Lofts (Artspace)
Education: Attended San Jacinto College Central
Family: Daughter of Michael and Lu Anne Major. Aunt, who is like a sister, Amy Lewis. Dog child, Lelu Lolly. Galveston art family, residents of NHAL.
Professional responsibilities: I wear many hats on a daily basis. For the National Hotel Artist Lofts (NHAL), I am maintenance, janitorial, dog walker, fish feeder, event coordinator, bookkeeper, lessor and anything else that this 123-year-old building throws at me. For The Proletariat, I am the event coordinator, curator and lover of the people and pets that visit our space.
Accomplishments/honors: I would say one of my two greatest accomplishments while in Galveston would be meeting the mission of Artspace. We have truly created a incubator for creative living and found unity in a community of people that I consider family. NHAL has won gold for Best Apartment Community for the last three years. I credit this to all the brilliant and talented souls that call NHAL home. If it wasn't for NHAL, Artspace and my amazing business partners (Julie Birsinger and Brian "Visker" Mahanay), there would not be a Proletariat. The Proletariat opened on May 28, 2015, but our journey began in 2012. The space was gutted out from Hurricane Ike storm waters, with mildew and storm remnants still left behind. I called a building "cleaning party" and the residents of NHAL came together for two weeks of hard work and cleaning. Hence the name The Proletariat, the working class and common people came together to create a space for the community to thrive in.
Community involvement: I have proudly served on the Commission on the Arts of Galveston since 2013. I've had the opportunity to be involved in many creative community projects in my 10 years in Galveston, including Galveston's first local sandcastle team. We are team Galveston Local and won last year's Architectural Icon category. It was surprising that Galveston never had a local team in the 33 years the competition has been happening. Thank you to David Watson, Architect & Associates and our team leader who spearheaded the project, Surinder Aulakh. We came out strong with a win and an appreciation for teamwork. Most recently, I've had the honor of having a Mardi Gras Krewe with my creative partner, Michael Mandina. We are the Krewe de Isle of Misfits and we are in the pursuit of creativity and community. Our float is a double decker school bus that Michael designed and we covered in 40 pounds of glitter. I've found in my time here that Galveston is a place where your voice can be heard if you work for it. We have a supportive city and city officials. It's a town like no other where we work together; therefore, we grow together.
Why did you go into your particular field?
Pure passion
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
Interior designer
What was your first job?
Cashier at Big Chief Grocery Store in Santa Fe
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Listen and learn from every conversation and experience.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
Creative problem solving.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
I'm a little stubborn at times and attempt to do things on my own. As time passes, I'm getting better at taking assistance when it is offered.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My parents. They have always taught me to be kind, work hard and always have goals to work towards. My mom has always supported my creative thinking and my dad has taught me how to execute it. Growing up, both of my parents would show me how things work and how to use tools to bring projects to fruition.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I put glitter on things.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I have an obsession with glitter and gold.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I grow in my career as the city of Galveston grows. We are at a unique time in Galveston with the growth that is happening daily. The city is working together, supporting the arts, and becoming a destination for tourists while connecting our local creative community.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
This is a hard one as I can't imagine my life any other way than where it is. I've built deep creative connections and have planted roots in a place that I feel fortunate to call home.
