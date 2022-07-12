Sarah Furman

Age: 35
City of Residence: Friendswood
Current Title: Principal
Place of Business: Heights Elementary School/Texas City ISD
Education: I received my Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Houston-Clear Lake. I am certified to teach Early Childhood through the sixth grade, as well as ESL (English as a Second Language) learners, and Gifted and Talented students. I received my Master of Science in Educational Management from the University of Houston-Clear Lake in 2015, in order to move into campus administration, where I felt I could impact more students and staff. I gained my principal certification for PreK-12th grade, as well as my T-TESS certification to evaluate teachers.
Family: Family means the world to me. Over the last few years, I have learned so much more about the importance of family and the importance of having a strong home foundation. My incredibly supportive husband, who also works in Texas City ISD with me, is Tony Furman. We have four children — Brad, Avery, Addison and Peyton — who bring so much joy to our lives. Our family loves to be outdoors, watch movies and experience new things together. We have three dogs — Carlos (a Bassett Hound), Toby (a Golden Retriever) and Olivia (an Australian Shepard) — who are very much members of our family. My parents, Anita and Carl Hobbs, taught me about hard work and sacrifice. I am so thankful that my parents modeled the life of working parents, even though I am still learning to navigate it myself! My sisters, Kim and Megan, are a huge part of my life and I am blessed to see them often. I also get to enjoy life with 10 nieces and nephews, which helps keep our days even more exciting! We really love having a big family to share life with!
Professional Responsibilities: Each day, I am in charge of running Heights Elementary in Texas City ISD. Our campus is small but mighty, and we are full of the best kids and staff! We currently house 350 kindergarten through fourth-grade students daily, but will be growing next near, as we will be adding a dual-language program to our campus. As principal, I am the instructional leader of our campus and support our team in the PLC (Professional Learning Community) process. My job is a lot of problem solving and trying to find the best way to support students and staff. I love to be in the classrooms with my teachers and students since that is where the true magic happens each day. I am grateful and blessed to have an amazing leadership team and an office staff that helps me to keep our school running in an efficient, safe, successful and fun manner. As principal, I must keep tabs on how we are doing academically and socially/emotionally for everyone in our building, which at times can be challenging. This school year, we have worked incredibly hard to open school back up and help our families and students connect with the campus again after being shut down for COVID. At the beginning of the year, our team was charged with improving the academic accountability of our campus, and we have been very successful in meeting that goal this school year. I love being able to lead adults who want to make a difference for the families in our community. It is truly my goal to make Heights Elementary a place where everyone wants to be and a place where they can be successful in reaching their individual goals.
Accomplishments/Honors: I was honored to be selected at Texas City's Elementary Principal of the Year for the 2021-22 school year and was honored to be able to represent our district at the Region 4 banquet this spring. I was named the Region 4 Assistant Principal of the Year during the 2020-21 school year. During the 2020-21 school year, I also had the honor to present at the Region 4 Assistant Principal's Conference, where I spoke on reducing discipline concerns and strategic campus planning. Previously, I was also named Administrator of the Year at Guajardo Elementary for the five years I worked on that campus. One of my greatest accomplishments was being part of the team that moved Guajardo Elementary from a TEA "C"-rated campus to an "A"-rated campus. At Guajardo, I also worked to establish a writing program called "24K Writing", which helped us monitor and grow our students' abilities to write compositions and share their knowledge in new ways.
Community Involvement: I am a member of The Texas City Jaycees, and I am involved with many community events, including the Tackle Time Fishing Tournament and the giving of Christmas gifts for students in our local schools. This school year, my campus also began the Erica Allen Memorial Scholarship Fun Run, which will be a community event for many years to come, and will continue to involve many Texas City ISD schools and community partners. Our yearly run will fund a scholarship for a TCISD student, who attended Heights Elementary, in honor of our friend Erica Allen, who was the former principal of Heights Elementary. I also proudly support the Foundation for the Future for Texas City ISD, especially their work with teacher grants, as well as the Friendswood ISD Education Foundation and their work with teacher grants.
Why did you go into your particular field?
It sounds cliché, but I honestly wanted to make a difference in the world. I recognized I had so many opportunities afforded to me in life, due to my strong educational background and the amazing teachers I had growing up. I have found that without those educational opportunities and impactful educators, life would look very different for me and my family. I wanted to be able to make a difference for students, so that they could be whatever it is that makes them happy. I wanted them to know that they have options in life and to help lead them to be the best version of themselves, so they can reach their full potential and, hopefully, positively impact our world in doing so.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I wanted to be a pediatric neurosurgeon after we discovered I had a genetic back disorder that could paralyze me and prevent me from engaging in certain activities. I was very angry and disappointed with my situation, and I wanted to be able to figure out a way to fix my specific spinal issue, so that future children didn’t have to walk away from activities they loved like I did.
What was your first job?
I completed office work for my mom’s oil and gas business during the summers. I literally made lots of copies and created many files. I was also happily in charge of shredding.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
The energy you bring into a room is a choice. How you treat people matters. Your kindness, honesty, your ability to apologize, and how you model what is right, matters every day. The relationships you have with people and your ability to collaborate, especially with people who know more than you, is incredibly important, if you want to be successful.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I love being able to see students and teachers grow every day. We ask so much of our students and our adults, and I love watching us figure it all out together and persevere through every challenge. I also love that every day is different and that the work allows us to find the best in our students and each other. Leading Heights is fun and challenging. It stretches who I am as a person. I love being able to think outside of the box to bring a better school experience to our students and their families. My students and staff inspire me each and every day to be a better me. I truly love that the learning experience we design and implement for our students can change their lives and our community for the better.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
The power of goal setting is real. Setting goals and continually monitoring and adjusting your plans to meet those goals is the best way to make an impact on whatever you are working on. We all can rise to higher levels of achievement, when we are clear on where we are going.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My mom. She was able to balance work and home with more grace than anyone I know. She excelled at her career but was always there for our activities, took care of my dad, and kept our house spotless. She had strong faith and worked hard all the time. I am still working to balance all the things that life throws at you with even half of the grace that she portrayed.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I spend a lot of time in our yard with my husband and our kids. We also like swimming, going to the beach and just being outside as a family.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I was Miss Texas United Nations in 2008, and I volunteered with several youth and health organizations.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I plan to surround myself with people who are challenging the status quo of education and learn from them. I want to continue to read professional literature and actively apply the concepts to my work to impact student and teacher achievement, creating a model campus where other educators come to learn how to impact their own students.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
At this point, I think I would want to be a lawyer or an educational consultant.
