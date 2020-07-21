Age: 32
City of residence: League City
Current title/place of business: Vice president of Marketing & Business Development, AMOCO Federal Credit Union
Education: Bachelor of Science in Corporate Communications from The University of Texas at Austin
Family: Husband, Chris; daughter, Austyn; dogs, Carter and Daisy
Professional responsibilities: I oversee the marketing campaigns for our members, as well as all campaigns for our Select Partners. I also manage our department's budget, track membership and loan results as they pertain to the credit union's goals, oversee AMOCO's Create Change donation program, and plan our quarterly appreciation events for our Select Partners.
Accomplishments/honors:
• 2019: Great Employees Matter Finalist, AMOCO FCU
• 2016: Marketing & Business Development Professional of the Year, Cornerstone Credit Union League
• 2015: Rising Star Award, Cornerstone Credit Union League
• 2014: Great Employees Matter Finalist, AMOCO FCU
• 2012: Shooting Star Award, Cornerstone Credit Union League
Community involvement:
• Mentor for Communities in Schools-Bay Area
• United Way Galveston County Mainland Allocations Committee
• Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership graduate
• League City Regional Chamber of Commerce Leadership graduate
• Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce Leadership graduate and class leader for the following year
• Past member of Communities in Schools-Bay Area Raise Your Glass Committee
Why did you go into your particular field?
I have always loved writing, especially creative writing. I majored in corporate communications, so my love for writing grew even more in college. I knew I wanted to work in a field in which I could write creatively and build relationships with people. Whether it was a job in public relations or a job in marketing, I wanted to do something that pertained to the communications field.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
As a child and even into my college years, I wanted to be a sports attorney. I have always loved sports, and my dad will say I used to love a good debate.
What was your first job?
My first job was actually as an intern at the same place I am at now, AMOCO Federal Credit Union. It was the summer before my senior year of high school, and I was an intern in the lending department.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
My dad has always told me to believe in myself and have faith in my abilities. I remember I used to call him before every exam in college and tell him I was scared I was going to fail. He would always say, "You've prepared for this. I know you will do great. You just have to believe in yourself."
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I love the people I work with! We have a great team of people who are smart, hard working and fun. I also love helping people through whatever financial stage they are at in their lives.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
To embrace every moment, even the little ones. The years fly by so fast. I feel like it was just yesterday when I started as an intern in our department.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
I have two mentors, my dad and my current boss. My dad became a widower when I was in high school and my sister was in middle school. Despite the challenges of raising young girls, he was always positive and never complained. Since I was a little girl, he has always encouraged me to be the best version of myself, to be kind to others, and to always work hard. I owe much of my success to him. My other mentor is my current boss. She has taught me so much, including how to think about marketing beyond what can be seen. Under her leadership, I have learned to trust my judgment more, to think outside of the box, and to consider all avenues before making a decision.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I love spending time with my husband, my daughter and our two dogs. I also enjoy reading books and binge watching shows on Netflix.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I'm double jointed in my elbows, and i can bend my fingers back pretty far! My friends used to joke that I could have never been a cheerleader because i would have scared people in the stands when I extended my arms.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I hope to go back to school within the next year or two to earn my MBA. I want to learn more about the financial data side of our credit union. I hope to continue growing in my career and learning all that I can to help our credit union grow.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
If I couldn't do what I am doing now, I think I would be writing children's books. I have always wanted to write a book, and now that I have a daughter, I'm more intrigued by the idea of writing books for children.
