Age: 30
City of Residence: Santa Fe
Current Title: Agriculture science teacher
Place of Business: Santa Fe ISD
Education:
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Science, Class of 2016
Texas A&M University, College Station
Associate of Science in Agriculture, 2014
Blinn College, Bryan
Family: I am a fourth generation Santa Fe resident and live here with my beautiful wife of almost eight years, Amber. This past March, Amber gave birth to our first child, Oliver Anthony. We also have three heelers: Patch, Reba and Chief.
Professional Responsibilities: As an agriculture science teacher at Santa Fe High School, I teach primarily shop classes. Over the past three years, I have been working on rebuilding and growing the Ag Mechanics/Welding program and will graduate students this year, for the first time, with welding certifications from the American Welding Society.
As an advisor for Santa Fe FFA, I advise the market swine, market poultry and ag mechanics projects, train the chapter conducting teams and coordinate the chapter officer team. I also work closely with the other two advisors to support the other livestock projects and teams.
Accomplishments/Honors:
Mirabeau B. Lamar Award for Excellence in Education, 2012
John Mitchell Lodge #1401 A.F. & A.M.
Outstanding Junior Student, 2015
Department of Agriculture Leadership Education, and Communication
Texas A&M University, College Station
Outstanding Non-Traditional Student, 2016
Department of Agriculture Leadership, Education, and Communication
Texas A&M University
Volunteer of the Year, 2019
Keep Santa Fe Beautiful
Community Involvement: When I am not teaching trades to high school students or assisting FFA members with their livestock projects, I coach and serve as the club leader for Greater Galveston 4H Shooting Sports. The club focuses on teaching youth safe and responsible firearm handling and competitive shotgun shooting. Amber and I attend Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Hitchcock and look forward to raising our family in the parish. I am the secretary of John Mitchell Masonic Lodge #1401 A.F. & A.M., which recently moved to Santa Fe from Hitchcock. I serve on the Planning and Zoning Commission for the City of Santa Fe and as a commissioner for the Galveston County Emergency Services District No. 1. Additionally, I own A N B Auction Co., which specializes in non-profit fundraising and auctions and have managed many auctions for local non-profits, including the Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation, El Mina Shriners, and cancer and other health-related benefits for families in the community.
Why did you go into your particular field?
My agricultural teacher in high school had a tremendous impact on me as did raising livestock. They taught me the importance of hard work, perseverance and humility. Sometimes you can do everything right, and things still don't work out. I think these are important lessons to teach our young people. I decided to become a teacher in hopes of impacting students the way my teacher and many other teachers impacted me.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I think I always wanted to be some type of teacher. School has been a positive influence in my life where teachers invested in me, empowered me and convinced me that I had the same opportunities for success as every other kid.
What was your first job?
My first job was handling cruise customers' luggage at the airports for my Uncle Dominic's Galveston Limousine Service. I worked every Saturday and Sunday and during the week in the summer.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Write your own story. Oftentimes, we get wrapped up in competing with others or trying to mimic their journey. Success looks different for everybody. Work hard, don't make excuses and celebrate with those around you when they win.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I get the opportunity to influence the next generation. Working with youth in agriculture gives me the unique ability to teach life lessons in a very relevant and concrete way. Additionally, I am able to teach trades like plumbing, electrical wiring, wood working and welding to students. A traditional university is not the right path for many students and shouldn't be the only option encouraged. We are surrounded by industry and should be encouraging our students to seek these high-wage, in-demand careers.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
That I have to be flexible and remember that I teach kids, not lessons. Somedays, things need to go off-script to take advantage of learning about a current event or just to allow students to decompress and be kids. Social and emotional learning has to be a part of what I do as well.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
Bubba Dunn is by far my greatest mentor. He was my agricultural teacher in high school and is now my teaching partner. From managing the classroom to advising students with their livestock projects, Bubba has taught me so much of what it takes to be an impactful ag teacher. I am fortunate to have him next to me to bounce ideas off and collaborate with.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
In my off time, I like to spend time with family, grilling and playing cornhole. I also love to fish, shoot skeet, visit the Hill Country and float the Guadalupe River.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
About a year ago, I got really interested in sailing. I hope to one day take lessons and purchase a sailboat to sail on the weekends and in the summer.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
My career goal is to walk into the classroom, shop and barn every day as a better educator than I was the day before. I also hope to expand industrial trades education at Santa Fe High School to educate more students on the benefits of trades and industrial careers.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I really can't image doing anything else, but, if I had to do something different, it would probably be being a county extension agent or working for Texas Parks and Wildlife.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.