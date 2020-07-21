Shannon Guillot-Wright

Age: 36
City of residence: Galveston
Current title/place of business: Assistant professor and director of Health Policy Research at the Center for Violence Prevention, University of Texas Medical Branch
Education: I earned my Ph.D. in Medical Humanities from the University of Texas Medical Branch, M.A. in Human Rights from Columbia University, and completed my postdoctoral training at the Edna Bennett Pierce Prevention Research Center at Penn State.
Family: My partner in crime is Will Wright, chief creative officer for the Galveston Historical Foundation and I'm the mother to the intelligent and hilarious Dean Wright (Parker Pelican shout-out!). I'm also lucky enough to live down the street from my brother, Michael Guillot, GHF director of preservation; and parents, Bruce and Theresa Guillot, Jamaica Beach retirees extraordinaire.
Professional responsibilities: I focus on individual (micro), community (meso) and structural (macro) factors that influence occupational health outcomes for migrant workers. My program of research focuses on structural violence, with a particular emphasis on the use of research evidence to foster equitable policies. I conducted photo-ethnographic fieldwork with Filipino migrant seafarers in the Gulf of Mexico to understand how health inequities are embodied and produced through political, economic and social policies. More recently, I conducted an ethnography in Washington, D.C., exploring the use of research evidence in the 116th U.S. Congress.
Accomplishments/honors: I have published in international and national journals and received research support from the Texas Medical Center's Health Policy Institute to study migrant children's social determinants of health, the State of Texas – Office of the Governor to implement victims of crime services on the campus of UTMB, the Southwest Agriculture Center to study the social determinants of health of Gulf Coast fishers, and numerous national foundations have supported my policy work. I was a selected artist for the National Academy of Medicine's Visualize Health Equity gallery after documenting a medical student's experience delivering health care to an undocumented immigrant, am an elected councilor of the American Public Health Association’s Community Health Planning and Policy Development section, a member of the CDC's National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health's Agriculture, Forestry, and Fishing Sector Council, and sit on the Advisory Board for the Children’s Defense Fund – Texas.
Community involvement: I am the co-founder of the photovoice project TWELVEpeople.org, which uses photography to highlight the diversity of people, scenery, architecture and viewpoints. I am also the co-founder of the ACEs to Assets Collaborative, which is a 30-plus member entity in Galveston that creates evidence-informed policy solutions and promotes public awareness campaigns to build a trauma-informed environment that prevents and addresses adverse childhood and community experiences (ACEs). As part of my research, I co-developed, implemented and evaluated a healthy relationship texting campaign that has reached well over 5,000 adolescents in Galveston County.
Why did you go into your particular field?
My father was a minister and my mom was a teacher, so it was engrained in me from a very early age that the purpose of life is not wealth accumulation or only looking out for yourself. Through their words and actions, I learned to create a better society that is infused with justice, mercy and humility. I started in urban studies as an undergraduate and then moved into health and human rights as a graduate and doctoral student; this training helped me understand social and structural injustices as well as strategies to dismantle them.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I went back and forth between lawyer and teacher, and now I do health policy work and teach medical students, so I didn’t end up too far off.
What was your first job?
My first job after college was as an AmeriCorps volunteer in Baltimore, Maryland. AmeriCorps is an anti-poverty program that was initiated by President John F. Kennedy and created as the domestic version of the Peace Corps (originally named Volunteers in Service to America – VISTA). My placement was at a Jesuit home called Boys Hope Girls Hope, which works to remove obstacles for youth, support them in their educational endeavors, and provide safe environments.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Leave something better than you found it – whether it’s a house, people, the environment or social conditions.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
Listening to people’s stories and co-creating better programs and policies based on those stories. Many of the research participants I work alongside have experienced deep trauma because of their ethnicity, skin color, immigration status and precarious working conditions, and it’s a humbling experience to be a small part in bringing those narratives to bear on academic scholarship and community equity.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Listen deeply. Don’t be afraid of mistakes. Ask lots of questions.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
I had the privilege of being a pre-doctoral Community Health Research Fellow under Dr. Ben Raimer, which lasted until I took a policy position in Washington, D.C. During my time as a student, while I was in D.C., and still today, Dr. Raimer has helped me think through the many ways to make institutional and structural change. It’s a very long process and if we’re hoping for a quick fix, the disappointment will set in fast. He has created a safe space to think deeply about these issues and voice disappointment, championed me, let me run with ideas, helped guide me when I messed up, and never let me off the hook to find solutions.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I love to run on the seawall, go swimming with my son, eat my husband’s cooking, have coffee with my brother every Friday morning, and entertain friends.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I spent a year living in the back of a box truck dressed like a pioneer. I worked for a traveling museum and taught U.S. history to elementary students throughout the Midwest and Northern California. If you want more details, you have to buy me a drink.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I hope to never stop learning and listening, and I hope I find new ways to fight for justice and equity.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
Photography or film production. I love how well-crafted photos and stories can change mindsets.
