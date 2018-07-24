Age: 27
City of residence: Galveston
Current title: Diversity education specialist
Place of business: Texas A&M University at Galveston
Education: Bachelor of Arts in Maritime Studies, Texas A&M University at Galveston; Master of Arts in Higher Education Administration, Sam Houston University (graduation December 2018)
Family: Spouse, Christin Roe
Professional responsibilities: Working with diverse populations of students within the A&M system. Leading education efforts for faculty and staff on student issues. Advising or contributing efforts for diverse student organizations, including The Gender and Sexuality Advocates, The Black Student Alliance, The Student Association of Latino Leaders, The Asian Culture Organization, The International Student Association and more. Also chairs the University Staff Council and currently sits on many university-wide committees. Just this past year founded, the first of its kind in Texas, Gender & Sexuality Student Leadership Weekend focused on LGBTQ student leaders' success
Accomplishments/honors: Advisor of The Year, 2018; CEO Meritorious Award in Student Relations, 2018; University 5 Year Service Award, 2016; Student Leader of The Year, 2013
Community involvement: Created and Facilitates the Transgender Support Group of Galveston, established in 2017; committee member of many transgender collaborations between UTMB and Texas agencies; board member for Gulf Pride for Youth; committee member of multiple ACCT outreach efforts (Champagne Brunch, AIDS Walk Galveston, World AIDS Day, etc); pioneer (with collaboration of others) the Galveston Queer Film Festival
Why did you go into your particular field?
In my youth, I did not know the words to express my identity, or advocate for myself. Now I am teaching students, and their educators, how to talk about these identities in personal and professional life. I have a passion for self and community advocacy, so that is what fuels my fire in my profession.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
As a child, I wanted to be an astronaut until I found a fear in heights. I then found a love in mathematics, anything to get my ticket into working for NASA.
What was your first job?
My first job was mowing lawns and designing websites for my neighbors when I was 15.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
The best advice I'd ever received would have to be from a coworker. "Don't let problems die buried on your desk." He talked to me about finding a committee to help in tough situations, and bringing it to supervisors as soon as possible. This has saved me in professional settings, and has helped others by reaching out when I need help.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
My favorite thing about my job is community advocacy and working closely with students. Seeing their growth is inspiring!
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
I can be who I am, and open about who I am while in a professional career. I do not have to hide myself, my family, or my life from anyone.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My greatest mentor is Dr. Todd Sutherland, the assistant vice president of student affairs at Texas A&M University at Galveston. He has taught me so much in the past nine years that I have known him, and has stood up for me when I needed someone most. The way he talks with students and always has advice on any situation makes him the best mentor I could ask for.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
When I'm not at work, you can catch me sitting on the couch (possibly snacking on chips and salsa) with my wife, our three dogs and cat, (re)watching "The Office" on Netflix.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
Most people see me advocating for LGBTQ rights, but don't realize my identity by looking at me. I have gotten "What's a straight guy doing in a gay bar?" or "What's that gay guy doing married to her?" A Lot of the community does not realize I am a transgender man, and I love seeing the look on their face when they realize it!
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I hope to set new policies for transgender people in the workplace and in public office. I would like to, someday, run for city council to give back to our local community. And finally, I want to advocate for LGBTQ people in every job/position I take.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I would be leading tours through a tour bus in Alaska during the summer, and vacationing in Vegas in the winter. (A guy can dream, right?)
