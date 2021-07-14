Lauren Desormeaux

Age: 34
City of Residence: La Marque
Current Title: Director of Operations
Place of Business: Island Famous Inc.
Education: Bachelor of Science in Hotel & Restaurant Management from Conrad N. Hilton College of Hotel and Restaurant Management at the University of Houston.
Family: Husband, Reggie Desormeaux, and two children: Bailey and Drew
Professional Responsibilities: Operational and financial success of food and beverage outlets. Huge on bolstering culture and team building.
Through various roles during my 14-year tenure, I have provided pivotal support in growing the business into the success that is today, serving an estimated 700,000 guests annually.
My current focus is on operational and financial systems development, driving profitability and recruiting key members of leadership to prepare the company for continued growth. Responsibilities are multi-faceted and encompass marketing, internal branding and incentive programs, training and development, information technology, vendor and contract negotiation, financial analysis, and operations management. As of recent, we have worked on developing a new division of the company in disaster recovery food service.
Accomplishments/Honors: Cum Laude, class of 2014, University of Houston, Texas Hotel & Lodging Association Annual Short Course graduate and I'm a Certified Tourism Ambassador through the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Community Involvement: Served on the Beach Maintenance Advisory Committee for the Galveston Island Parks Board of Trustees (2016-2019), as well as the GISD Education Council for the 2016/2017 school year. I coached youth soccer with Houston Dynamo/Dash and Galveston County Youth Soccer for a few years and currently volunteer with SMART Family Literacy. I most enjoy sharing my faith and attending Church of the Living God on the West End of Galveston.
Why did you go into your particular field?
It all started at a very young age with my first job at a busy candy and ice cream shop. There, I learned how rewarding working as a team was and that I really enjoyed the fast pace of hospitality and taking care of guests. Soon after, I found a passion for good food while attending the Galveston College culinary arts dual-credit program. Through that hospitality program and the job placement resulting from it, I realized there were many career opportunities in the restaurant/hospitality industry, and this would never get old or boring. After that, I was hooked.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
An artist or an architect.
What was your first job?
Bagging and selling candy at La King's Confectionery in Galveston.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
“Luck is when hard work meets opportunity” — my husband.
”Don't get complacent and remember to have fun” — my boss.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
That's tough; it’s a toss up between seeing our team members grow and prosper, engaging with guests and creating memorable experiences for them.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
I used to think work-life balance was impossible to achieve, and it was all about hours with family versus hours at work (of course, work wins in hospitality). But now, I understand that it's more about the quality time spent with family and being fully present during the times you are together. I still struggle sometimes but, now that I know, life is much better.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My boss Dennis Byrd. He trusts me and always has allowed me the freedom to take ownership in the business by making decisions and implementing changes where I felt was most important. But, he never made it easy. There was always an analytical process or profitability test to justify the project and accountability to keep it in line and on task. Sometimes, it would be challenging, but I always would learn from it. He has helped guide me through multiple personal financial decisions in my life as well, and he genuinely takes joy is seeing me succeed in all areas of life. On top of all that, he always reminds me to have fun.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I accepted Jesus Christ as my Savior in November 2020, so I enjoy reading and sharing the good news with others. I love attending Church of the Living God on 7 Mile Road in Galveston and enjoying the fellowship with that awesome congregation of people. I also enjoy coaching youth soccer (pre-pandemic) and have most recently taken up SUP.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I'm a very creative person and enjoy art.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
My dream is to open my own restaurant.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
It's hard to imagine doing anything else, but if i could do anything, I would probably become a pastry chef.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.