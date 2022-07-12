Samuel Kunz

Age: 31
City of Residence: Texas City
Current Title: Professional engineer
Place of Business: RTG
Education: Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering, The University of Texas at Austin, 2014
Family: Family is everything to me. In my immediate family, I have the best parents and two brothers anyone could ever ask for. I currently have a 6-month-old golden Labrador puppy named Ace who keeps me active and is the best dog in the world. My father was one of 10 children and my mom was one of five, so the aunts, uncles, cousins and second cousins are endless. My grandparents taught me hard work and love are incredibly important to life. On my dad's side, my grandmother (Honey Ma) passed in 2007, but she was always helping others; whether that meant baking wedding cakes, sewing Treasure Ball capes and trains, and substitute teaching while raising 10 children. My grandfather still continues to shrimp Galveston Bay, the same thing he has done for 79 years. My mom's parents have recently moved to Texas and live in a house my parents built for them on their property to enjoy their family and time close to their kids. They have been married for over 65 years and continue to teach me the value of respect and love to this day.
Professional Responsibilities: My engineering career revolves around roadway design, mainly traffic control. It is my responsibility to design and phase highways and other roadway projects in the State of Texas from beginning of construction until completion. My line of work consists of plan specifications and engineering (PS&E), ensuring the client that the roadway is constructed in a safe and ethical manner. This includes creating designs for each phase, plan sheets, narratives for construction, cost estimates and standards. I have surrounded myself with some of the best engineers in the state and am extremely thankful to be a part of of a wonderful company and a great group of people that drive me to be the best and continue to learn.
Accomplishments/Honors: SH 36 - Traffic Control lead for the widening of State Highway 36 in West Columbia; Capital Express Highway, I-35 - Stormwater pollution prevention plan lead designer from US 71 to Slaughter Lane; TCP design lead US 281 Lampasas and William Cannon Drive, Austin. Proposed sign task lead IH-10 Seguin; first place, open shrimp, Galveston Island Shrimp Festival, 2020; third place, wild game chili, Yaga's Chili Quest & Beer Fest, 2018; valedictorian, O’Connell High School, 2009; two-time district runner-up golf, O’Connell High School, ‘08-‘09
Community Involvement: I have had a cook-off team for the last six years that contributes to the Yaga’s Children’s Fund. I am a member of the Knights of Columbus #9978 in Galveston and have participated in services through the Knights, mainly in Christmas events. I have also participated multiple times with The Jesse Tree and the Houston Food Bank, delivering food to the elderly and less fortunate.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I always had a passion for roadways. As a kid, I was fascinated with road atlases, and I hoped to one day design the roadway networks I would see on the map.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
Other than an engineer, I considered the medical field after a surgery on my hand when I was 6. I was blessed that I was given the opportunity to pursue essentially what I wanted to do as a kid.
What was your first job?
My first job was on a shrimp boat as a deckhand with my grandfather. Still to this day one of the most rewarding and fulfilling jobs I’ve ever had.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
One from each of my grandfathers, but they go hand in hand. On my dad’s side, my grandpa told me hard work was the key to a great life and as soon as you stop working, your mind and body will stop working. On my mom’s side, my grandpa told me after you’ve done all your hard work, take 10 to 20 percent and reward yourself with it on whatever you want, particularly a hobby to keep your mind busy and happy.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
Hands down my coworkers. I work with some of the most intelligent and hard-working engineers in the state of Texas. They are always willing to help on any question I have and consistently put faith and belief in me to provide a quality product for our client. They have allowed me the freedom to be myself inside and outside of work.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
I think this question changes year in and year out honestly. One year, I’ll say I wish I had more education on some of our programs we use to design highways, and the next, I’ll say I wish I knew more about contract structures or how we procure contracts. It’s a good problem though because it allows me to keep asking questions and learn.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
I think in terms of education there were a multitude of people I could give credit to, but in the sense of how I live my life I would hands down credit both my mother and father. I think in many ways they are very different, but their balance on how they provide information and life lessons to me makes me more calm and relaxed. My mom will usually give me the “in the moment” advice; essentially that “here’s what we can do to calm down right now” information. Like me, she’s constantly moving and racing around, a true go-getter. My dad, on the other hand, is extremely relaxed and many of his lessons tend to come true down the road and not sweat the small stuff right now. The combination of my mother and father have taught me more than anyone ever could.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
My favorite hobby is golf. I’ve been playing since I was 10 years old with my uncle Craig and my cousin Bryan and it has continued with me as I’ve gotten older. Lately, I’ve been enjoying taking my puppy Ace to the beach or around town. Mainly anything outdoors and hanging with good friends.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
My hardest question because I consider myself an open book. A few people know this, but outside of engineering or medicine, I wanted to study law. My senior year of college in a state tournament I placed fifth in the entire state in current events and considered myself politically knowledgeable; however, I chose against it because I was more drawn to the engineering world in the long run. A more lighthearted and lesser known story was my first time I was ever on television was for Treasure Ball and I believe I was 7 or 8 and I had on an Elvis costume and was shredding one of those toy guitars for the news. One of the better photos of me in the album book for sure!
How do you hope to grow in your career?
About three years ago, I became a licensed professional engineer and my next step will be continuing to work on more extensive projects and continue to learn more about the managerial side of the business. Over time, I hope to become a project manager on many jobs across the state.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
If I had all the time and money in the world, I would hands down be on the golf course every day getting my game back to where it was and attempting to be a professional. Whether that’s on the PGA Tour or just a licensed PGA professional. I’m happiest when I’m on the course.
