Valedictorian: Thi Nguyen

On June 23, 2002, I was born as the youngest child of Ngoc Nguyen and Han Nguyen. The first seven years of my life were filled with wonderful childhood memories of me roaming the market in Song Cau, Vietnam as my mom sold clothes. I enjoyed spending afternoons at my maternal grandparents’ home playing Power Rangers with my cousins.
In late 2009, my parents announced we were moving to the U.S. My naive younger self imagined that our new beginnings would be filled with happiness and glory. Reality went crashing onto me as we squeezed accommodation with relatives, felt the agony of learning a completely new language and culture and endured contempt as we barely understood English.
Because my family had to restart from scratch, we were off to a rough start. My parents sacrificed almost everything, working restlessly to improve our economic situation; my older sisters, who supported me like my second parents. This became the driving force for me to study in order to secure a bright future. Countless times my parents would say study diligently so I don’t have to worry about anything like they did, as they didn’t know English and faced many barriers.
As time passed, we settled down living comfortably after years of hurdles. The beginning years of my life in America were filled with hardships and endurance that accentuated my diligence for success and maturity of being thankful. Even though we were struggling, my family was always supportive and encouraged me to do what I wanted, not harshly pressuring academics. My family is my inspiration to accomplish my goals. I want them to be proud of who I am and my success.
Parents: Ngoc Nguyen (father) & Han Nguyen (mother)
Siblings (all sisters): Thy Nguyen & Thao Nguyen
Birthdate: June 23, 2002
University: Texas A&M University- College Station
Major: Biology
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.