Laura Koehler

Age: 37
City of residence: Dickinson
Current title: Doctor
Place of business: Signature Eye Center
Education: Salutatorian, Danbury High School, 2000; magna cum laude, No. 1 ranked economics student, Bachelor of Science in Economics, minors in Biology and Chemistry, Baylor University, 2004; magna cum laude, Doctor of Optometry, University of Houston, 2008
Family: My grandparents and great-grandparents all were farmers, having immigrated from Czechoslovakia. My mother, Mildred Vrazel, was a homemaker early on, and later worked in technology plants assembling pacemakers and motherboards. My father, Edwin "EJ" Vrazel, was a longtime restaurant owner in Danbury, famous for his fried shrimp. I'm the baby of five children. I'm married to Justin Koehler, Dickinson 2000 graduate and Baylor 2005 graduate. He's an ICU burn specialty nurse at Shriners Burns Hospital in Galveston. We have two great kids: Maddox, 7, and Briles, 3. Maddox is so smart! She's in GT classes, makes straight A's, and beat out half of her school in the first- through fourth-grade spelling bee! Briles keeps us on our toes. He's super active and athletic for a 3-year-old, and he's full of imagination!
Professional responsibilities: I started the company Signature Eye Center as a fourth year student, and upon graduation and licensing, broke ground on my first office in League City on I-45/FM 646. I've taken care of the eyes of Galveston County and beyond for 10 1/2 years now. In winter 2018, I broke ground on the new office 2 miles away from the first, near AcroSports in League City. We had outgrown our 1,750-square-foot office lease space, and built our very own 8,000-square-foot building. We will be moving in to our new eye center in June 2019. Signature Eye Center is my own business, and I'm currently the sole doctor with a staff of six. I'm in the process of hiring another physician to join our team. We provide personalized eye care and beautiful eyewear for our community.
Accomplishments/honors: Education accomplishments listed above; Rotary Club, Paul Harris Fellow
Community involvement: I sponsor many community and school events: Dickinson and Clear Creek ISD Education foundations, sports programs and various banquets. This school year, I sponsored teachers' luncheons for three schools. I sponsor local sports and academic teams in Danbury, Alvin, Dickinson and League City. I volunteer for special needs Easter Egg Hunt and Halloween Trick-or-Treat, and love attending Dickinson's Special Olympics banquet yearly. As a Rotarian, I volunteer to ring the bell at Christmas for The Salvation Army, serve meals and participate in various community events. I volunteer in several committees where I help select students for our Rotary scholarships and judge the annual Rotary parade. I sponsor my churches: St Anthony's in Danbury, Shrine of the True Cross in Dickinson and St. Mary's in League City.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I decided that I wanted to be an eye doctor during my junior year in high school. It all started with my St. Anthony's CCE teacher, Deacon Gerald Peltier, handing out a document with lots of professions named. He said we needed to start thinking about our futures, and start planning if we hadn't already. The words "eye doctor" literally jumped off the page at me. I started to think about my own hometown eye doc, Teresa Peck, and how she was a member of our church, and well loved by everyone. Oh, and she drove a Lexus. From that point, I determined what education I needed and set the wheels in motion to get here.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I wanted to work at AstroWorld.
What was your first job?
At 15, I started waiting tables in my dad's restaurant, EJ's in Danbury. I waited tables full time after school and on weekends until I went off to college, and when I came home for breaks. I honestly still have bad dreams about spilling tea on someone or running out of ranch dressing.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
My high school marketing teacher, Harry Barrett, was a proud Baylor grad. He introduced me to Baylor University, and I fell in love with it. Attending Baylor was the greatest decision I could have made, not only for the renowned education, but I met my husband, Justin, and so many life-long friends.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I love peeking into so many worlds each day. I talk with each patient not only about their eye care, but about life. We discuss our days, our weekend plans, our travels, our families. We watch each other's families grow, and we share in each other's joys and struggles. I really see my patients and my incredible office team like my family.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
You can't be everyone's cup of tea, and you can't take that personally.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My accountant, George Flynn. He was my dad's accountant when I was a kid, and I grew up with his daughters. Through the years, he's held my hand through so many major decisions, and just always seems so calm and so rational about everything. He has made sure that I truly understand all of the financial workings of my business, and I am a better business owner because of him.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
Taking our kids Maddox and Briles around the neighborhood on their bikes, or jumping on the trampoline together is always a nice wind-down from the day.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I love some ridiculous TV programming. "90 Day Fiancé" and "Married at First Sight" are such guilty pleasures. I usually fall asleep watching "Golden Girls," so I think that's a redeeming quality.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I've been a solo doc for 10 years. I'm ready to bring in new physicians to our clinic. I hope to help them grow to love our patients and their families as I do, and expand what Signature Eye Center can offer to our community.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
Well, since working at AstroWorld is out of the question ... I'm fascinated by the NASA program. I love physics, and I think being part of the Mission Control team, especially visiting vehicles, would have been a great "back up plan."
