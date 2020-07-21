Dustin Henry

Age: 38
City of residence: Galveston
Current title/place of business: Coastal Resources and Floodplain Manager, city of Galveston
Education: Bachelor of Arts – Political Science, University of Texas at Arlington (2004); Master in Urban Planning, Texas A&M University (2010)
Family: My partner, Lauren, and I will be starting our family on the island this September with the arrival of our daughter. My parents, brother and his family, and extended family live in North Texas.
Professional responsibilities: Overseeing and administering the city of Galveston's Dune Protection and Beach Access Plan. There is much work to be done to adapt to the dynamic conditions of the coastline in this community since the plan was last comprehensively drafted and implemented. Gathering, interpreting and preparing data about the coastline and coastal development for studies, reports and recommendations to city management, city council, and other boards and commissions and community groups.
I also collaborate with the floodplain administrator and other staff in information campaigns and preparation of policies and ordinances to increase awareness of flood risks, adopt higher regulatory standards to safeguard new and substantially remodeled structures.
Accomplishments/honors:
• Helping the city of Galveston earn a class ranking of 6 with FEMA's Community Rating System (CRS). This program provides discounts to eligible property owners on their flood insurance premiums in exchange for the city implementing higher standards in floodplain management.
• Participating in trans-oceanic professional exchange programs with colleagues in Germany and Japan to learn and share information about local disaster recovery, urban affairs and sustainability.
• Participating in team of staff that helped the community prepare and adopt its 2011 Comprehensive Plan and assisting with the implementation of several of its goals, and looking forward to helping the community in preparation of its next long-range comprehensive plan.
• Earning the rank of Eagle Scout in what seems a lifetime ago, although I recall those skills and experiences from my scouting experiences every day.
Community involvement:
• Board of directors member and volunteer for Galveston's Own Farmers Market.
• Steering Committee member, Vision Galveston.
• Volunteer and member with Galveston Historical Foundation.
• Guest lecturer for graduate level courses in the Marine Sciences Department at Texas A&M University at Galveston.
• Mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters Gulf Coast (officially ending after seven years when my Little graduated from high school last May, but we still keep in touch!)
Why did you go into your particular field?
When I was young, I remember seeing homes in my neighborhood being demolished by the city. I learned it was a project to remove homes that had frequently flooded because they were built in the floodplain of a nearby creek. I asked my parents if they knew what the city’s plans were for the land after the houses were removed, and they told me that the city had not yet made a decision. I decided to go to a city council meeting and get more information about the project and offer them my suggestion that the land should become a park. It took the community several years to complete the project, but I am glad to see that the land is now a linear park that is enjoyed by many in that community.
This experience taught me the importance of community input and participatory planning. And since that time, I have found myself back in city hall, in one capacity or another. I went on to serve on a youth advisory committee for their city council, and later worked part-time in the parks and recreation department. Combining these experiences with the value of community service the Boy Scouts instilled in me, I suppose you could say I was predestined for a career serving the public.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
As far back as I can remember, I wanted to be an astronaut. I still haven't ruled that career choice out, either. I suppose if humans decide to build a settlement on Mars someday that they'll need an urban planner.
What was your first job?
In my high school years, I was a docent at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History. It was an unpaid but very rewarding job. My favorite activity was teaching visitors about the live animals that the museum would rescue and rehabilitate. It was a great opportunity to give back to a place where I had some of my earliest experiences learning about nature, history and science.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Don't be afraid to make a mistake; everyone makes them. If and when you do, be accountable for it, learn from it, and share what you have learned from that experience with others.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
No two days are alike, which definitely keeps things interesting. We are a small team that works hard on a diverse assortment of tasks and projects, many being characteristically unique to Galveston. This can be challenging, but there's never a dull moment.
The work we do is tough but very rewarding. We work hard to balance the needs of residents and visitors with regard to exercising their rights to access and enjoy the beach with the preservation and enhancement of Galveston Island’s coastal environment and natural resources. We work closely with the building community to ensure new development is built in a safe and responsible manner in order to help mitigate future losses from storms and floods.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Take time to celebrate your successes. Change won't necessarily happen overnight, expect it to be gradual and incremental.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My parents. My mom taught me to never stop learning, seeking out new experiences and opportunities. To understand and respect other cultures and beliefs. My dad taught me his patience, how to shrug off frustration, and how to tinker and figure out how things work. I wouldn't be where I am today without their steadfast support.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
If I have enough time to get away, spending time outside (camping or fishing) tops my list. Otherwise you're likely to find me either out for a ride on my bike, or in my backyard grilling.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I am going to be a dad! My partner, Lauren, and I are expecting our first child – a baby girl – in September. She will be the first BOI (born on island) member of our family.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I hope to continue my work in Galveston, making our community a model for resilience and sustainability that others will look to for inspiration.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
My friends and family tell me I'm a natural at hospitality, and I do love to cook, so I could see myself operating a bed and breakfast. I also think I would really enjoy working for the National Park Service as a park planner, park ranger or natural resource manager.
