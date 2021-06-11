Valedictorian: Leopold Guo

Leopold Guo is the Clear Falls High School Valedictorian for the Class of 2021. Leopold has a history of academic excellence, attending League City Intermediate as part of the WAVE program in the past. As a 7th grader, he took the SAT through the Duke TIP program and obtained a full score on the math section. This trend continued as Leopold became one of Clear Falls’ three National Merit Semifinalists and was selected to be a National Merit Scholar.
Outside of his academic scores, he is also a varsity athlete, competing on the Varsity Golf Team for all four years, having played for a total of eight years. He also joins the LitterBugs Club, run by his calculus teacher Anthony Tran, to volunteer for a Thanksgiving Feast that is held for the custodians each year. Furthermore, he competes at Latin State as part of Latin Club, placing top 5 in several events.
In addition, Leopold is a leader on campus. He is the president of the Ping Pong Club, National English Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta and Science Club, through which he has enriched the academic competition program, organizing participation in many competitions. As President of Mu Alpha Theta, Leopold placed in region for the Log1 Competition and top 20 percent with his team in the Moody Math Challenge. Also, Leopold is a State UIL Qualifier for Science UIL. As president of Science Club, he brought a team to District Science UIL, with the team placing first and Leopold placing first in district individually. In Regionals, Leopold placed first in Physics, advancing to state.
He is now headed to the University of Texas at Austin in the fall, planning on majoring in Biomedical Engineering as part of the Engineering Honors Program.
