Age: 35
City of residence: Galveston
Current title: President/CEO
Place of business: Saltwater-Recon.com
Education: BS in Administration, Texas State University; Ball High School
Family: Married to Megan Healy Schmid (attorney at Thompson & Knight); daughter, Charlie, 7, and son, Zachary, 3; parents, Urs Schmid (former executive chef at Moody Gardens) and Elena Schmid
Professional responsibilities: Conceptualized/own/operate Saltwater-Recon.com (Water/weather conditions on greater Galveston Bay Area via webcams)
Accomplishments/honors: National Scholars Honor Society (Texas State University); Association for Recreation Majors at Texas State (Treasurer 2007-2008); Texas State Chapter of American Marketing Association; Gold Winner Best Facebook Page 2017 (Best of the Island, Galveston.com); Silver Winner Best Website 2017 (Best of the Island, Galveston.com); Bronze Winner Best Facebook Page 2018 (Best of the Island, Galveston.com); Silver Winner Best Website 2018 (Best of the Island, Galveston.com); NPR, Coast Monthly and Galveston Monthly all featured Saltwater-Recon.com.
Community involvement: CCA Galveston volunteer; Galveston Bay Foundation volunteer; Coastal Brigade volunteer; sit on the Galveston Fishing and Boating Advisory Board for the Convention and Visitors Bureau, on the Vision Galveston Steering Committee; board Member of the Galveston Naval Museum; chairman of the Communications Committee for the Galveston Naval Museum; vice chargé de presse for the Chaine des Rotisseurs Bailliage de Galveston.
Why did you go into your particular field?
Even as a child, I have always had a love and fascination with the ocean. Boating and fishing have been a part of my life since I was a boy, and I have been blessed to be able to turn that part of my life into a business. Entrepreneurship has always been a goal of mine. Being able to be my own boss and create something from the ground up has always attracted me. I love the freedom and artistic expression allowed by being able to build something that no one has ever done before and really make it what I envision. Of course, a lot of credit goes out to my wife, Megan Schmid, and best friend and partner, Broc Adams. I wouldn’t be here without them.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
Growing up, I had always wanted to follow in my Dad’s footsteps to become a chef.
What was your first job?
My first job was directing parking on Stewart Beach in Galveston at 15. I’d wear my orange vest and tell cars where to line up ... baking all summer long!
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
I remember hearing this from many of my teachers growing up: Question everything. Never be afraid to ask why or how. Never stop learning and learn to form your own opinions. Don’t just accept any reality that is handed to you.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
My business gives me the freedom to work from anywhere and the opportunity to meet and work with all kinds of people — many of them leaders and entrepreneurs of exciting and unique businesses.
It also allows me the opportunity to volunteer by sitting on the board of directors for the Galveston Naval Museum. I really enjoy my duties as the Communications Committee chairman.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
I wish I had really known the importance of being a self starter. Knowing that you get out what you put in. I would have studied much harder earlier on. This sounds so cliche, but knowledge really is power, and being smarter than the next guy gives you an edge in life and in business.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My parents have been my greatest coaches, because without even really knowing it, they had given me the tools and skills that I needed to be a good, hardworking person. I had seen my parents work hard and love their professions for so long that I had it engrained in me early on. If you work hard, anything is possible.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I spend as much time as possible with my family and friends, cooking and eating good food, getting outdoors, fishing, boating and watching live music, theater and movies.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I’m such a nerd ... well, maybe they know that! Lol ... I love NPR and reading the news paper.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I will grow by staying humble and by never thinking I know best. Some of my best ideas have come from people around me! Lol. I know that you can’t do everything yourself, and building a strong team/support group is what can propel you to the moon! That’s the end goal ... webcams on the moon! Solunar-Recon.com. Lol
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I’d be an event coordinator or doing media design or a restaurant consultant.
