Katrina Ross

Age: 26
City of Residence: Texas City
Current Title: Animal health manager; owner/head trainer
Place of Business: Galveston Island Humane Society; Lightbulb Dog Training
Education: Master of Science in International Animal Welfare, Ethics and Law from the University of Edinburgh, class of 2020; Bachelor of Science in Marine Biology from Texas A&M University at Galveston, class of 2016.
Family: My family includes my mom, Janice Wagner, and all of my loving pets.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I have always been surrounded by animals my entire life. Going into the animal welfare space was a natural transition for me.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
Growing up, I wanted to be either a musician or to do something, really anything, with animals.
What was your first job?
My first job was pet-sitting for various neighbors and families so I could have some spending cash. My first “on the books” job was at the Pleasure Pier in the rides department. That was definitely a character-building experience!
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
One of the best pieces of advice I have received was to “Celebrate the wins and accept the losses.” Working with animals, I have learned to appreciate this advice.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I love helping the community and the animals. It is the most fulfilling feeling to see my hard work, both in the shelter and with Lightbulb, pay off with positive outcomes.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
I wish I knew how to say “no” more often when I first started. I have now learned that if I try to say “yes” to everything, I spread myself too thin and am not able to deliver the quality that folks deserve.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
One of my biggest mentors, especially at the humane society, would be Dr. Lea Fistein. Without her guidance, I would not be able to help nearly the amount of animals that I do every day.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
In my off time, I love getting to express my creativity. Whether it’s music, dancing, aerial arts, embroidery, digital content creation (my fancy way of saying I make TikToks) — any creative avenue is my way to decompress.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
Most people don’t know that I can eat more than a linebacker. I love food. Eating is one of my favorite activities.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I hope to grow my capacity to teach and mentor others. Knowledge is so powerful and best when shared.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
If I couldn’t be doing what I’m doing now, I would probably still be doing it anyways. I would find some way to continue to promote animal welfare, but perhaps on a larger scale with policy and governments.
