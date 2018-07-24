Estela Castillo

Age: 27
City of Residence: Seabrook
Current title: Mental health therapist
Place of business: Teen Health Center Inc.
Education: Bachelor of Science in Psychology, University of Houston-Downtown; Master of Arts in Clinical Psychology, University of Houston-Clear Lake
Family: I grew up in Houston as a second-generation immigrant. My parents worked hard to provide a strong foundation that encouraged pursuit of higher education. With their support, I attended college at the University of Houston-Downtown and became the first among my family to obtain a college degree. Growing up, I became aware of the importance of serving my community and helping others. Therefore, I decided to pursue a master's degree in clinical psychology to become a mental health provider.
Professional responsibilities: I am a bilingual (English and Spanish) mental health therapist who works with clients at the Teen Health Center Inc.'s Texas City clinic at Texas City High School and at La Marque High School. I provide evidence-based therapies to youth with a variety of mental health concerns, such as depression, anxiety, ADHD and trauma. In addition, for patients struggling to meet basic needs, I connect them to resources that can help (e.g. food bank). Our clinic serves as a training facility for residents and students. Given my passion for learning and growth, I volunteered to assist with the training of master's level students who intern at our clinics and high schools.
Accomplishments/honors: Established a working relationship with leaders in the community and established a clientele of 40-plus clients.
Community involvement: My community involvement has included giving presentations to a variety of audiences on mental health issues as well as providing support and counseling in the responses to local crises. For example, I gave talks on depression and suicide awareness to adolescents on the mainland, undergraduate students at the University of Houston-Clear Lake and nurses from the Galveston Independent School District and presentations on test anxiety and relaxation techniques to middle schoolers at Central Media Arts Academy. After Hurricane Harvey, I volunteered with the Red Cross to provide resources for shelters, food, unemployment benefits and information to other necessities by traveling to the homes of the victims. I also volunteered at the George R. Brown Convention center in Houston to assist victims from the flood find resources. I am currently volunteering in Santa Fe to provide crisis counseling for the people affected by the high school shooting.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I studied clinical psychology because I wanted to raise mental health awareness and give back to the community.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
As a child, I wanted to become a doctor until I realized that I didn't have the stomach for it.
What was your first job?
My first job was at a retail store. I quickly realized I did not want to do this for long. My first job in the field of psychology was working with individuals with intellectual disabilities.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
The best advice I've received is that success is measured by your willingness to strive to improve yourself and failure is part of success.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
My favorite thing about my job is working with resilient individuals who prosper in the face of adversities.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
When I first started my career, I wish I would have known that planting seeds of hope and encouragement can make all of the difference.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
I have a plethora of mentors, the strongest influences in my life are my parents and sister. They value God, humility and compassion; these are principals I live by.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
To relax, I spend time with God, family and friends. I also really enjoy spending time in nature and being physically active. I've learned that self care is just as important as caring for my clients.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
Most people do not know that I enjoy traveling and experiencing diverse cultures.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I hope to serve as a mentor to others coming into the field and continue to expand my skillset to help clients.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
If I could not be a mental health therapist, I would likely be traveling and volunteering my time at homeless shelters.
