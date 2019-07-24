Age: 34
City of residence: Friendswood
Current title: Senior project manager
Place of business: Venturi Outcomes
Education: Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and minor in Business from Texas A&M University
Family: Happily married for 12 years to college sweetheart, Lindsey Foreman. Blessed with two smart, beautiful girls: Faith, 7, and Patience, 3; parents, Mike and Lorrie Foreman; siblings, Jack Foreman and Amy Jo Foreman; and, of course, two very old adopted dogs and one mischievous cat.
Professional responsibilities: Provide construction project management for nonprofits and municipalities such as the Houston Zoo, Harris County, the city of Houston and the Houston Botanic Gardens. Advise and represent owners on project scope, budget and needs throughout the life of the project. And, most importantly, resolve unexpected issues through creative problem-solving.
Accomplishments/honors: Successfully juggled an engineering degree from Texas A&M while playing trumpet and tuba in the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band and working as a columnist and editor at The Battalion (university newspaper).
Successfully advocated for and co-founded the Friendswood Farmers Market, which is in its fifth year. Conceptualized, proposed and assisted with the planning of the 2019 Friendswood Public Library “May the 4th Be with You” Day, which involved dressing up as Chewbacca for more than 400 children.
Community involvement: Worked on more than a dozen local election campaigns, including most recently serving as campaign manager in the successful 2018 Friendswood mayoral race. Currently entering eighth season as commissioner of the Friendswood Upward Flag Football League. Regularly advise local businesses and nonprofits by providing technical expertise and lessons in entrepreneurship. Also involved in a variety of organizations around town including a board member of the Friends of Downtown Friendswood, a marketing team volunteer for Texas Music Fest, a former board member of the Friendswood Chamber of Commerce, a co-founder and board member of the Friendswood Farmers Market, an events committee member of the Friends of the Friendswood Public Library, a member of the CTE Advisory Board of Friendswood High School and a Paul Harris Fellow in the Friendswood Rotary Club.
Why did you go into your particular field?
It's never boring. Boredom is my kryptonite. At Venturi Outcomes, we work with nonprofits like the Houston Zoo and the Houston Botanic Garden. Every construction project brings new, unique challenges.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
Even now I'm not really sure I know what I want to be when I grow up, but when I was a kid, I wanted to be a professional baseball player.
What was your first job?
My first real job was a delivery driver for Stefano's Pizza. Nearly 20 years later, it's still my favorite pizzeria and I can always count on my old boss, Steve, to be behind the counter night after night.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
When I was a teenager, I joined the restoration effort of a World War II boat, the PT-309, and the commanding officer of the crew was Capt. Tim Kelley. One day while cleaning up, he turned to me and said "Always leave the place better than you found it." I'm not sure if he meant it to be a pearl of wisdom or if he was just politely telling me to scrub harder, but those words stuck with me. Everything I do for my community I do with the intention of leaving it better than I found it.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I help build things that have brought joy to millions of people. I can't think of a more fulfilling job description than that.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Don't fret about what other people are thinking and don't be afraid of failure. Most of us are just making it up as we go and that's totally okay as long as you learn from your mistakes and keep moving forward.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My parents. They've both been remarkably successful in their careers while also raising three kids. They set the bar pretty high and still push me every day to be better.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I enjoy working with my hands and trying to pass those skills on to my two little girls. Whether it be a new LEGO set or their homemade Halloween costumes or a DIY project, I'll always jump at the chance to make a mess with my kids.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
My wife has been decorating cakes as a hobby for over 20 years and thanks to her remarkable patience I am proud to say I recently iced my first cake with only minimal assistance.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I want to mentor the next generation of entrepreneurs, giving them the knowledge and tools that I wish I had. So, I'm very excited to be involved in launching a business incubator for students at Friendswood High School this fall, and bringing Lemonade Day to Friendswood next summer.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I'd probably be a teacher. Who knows, maybe that's what I'll be when I grow up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.