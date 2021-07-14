Blair Hamilton Brown

Age: 33
City of Residence: League City
Current Title: Assistant professor; program director of the Master of Science and Dietetic Internship
Place of Business: University of Texas Medical Branch
Education: Bachelor of Science in Food Science and Nutrition, Sam Houston State, 8/2009
Master of Science in Dietetics/Minor in Counseling Education, 12/2010
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist; Commission on Dietetic Registration, 2/2011-present
Family: Before I finished college, I swore I would never move back home. However, prior to finishing graduate school, I received a job offer to work at UTMB in Galveston and I never left!
I am married to my high school sweetheart, Addison Brown, and have three beautiful children: Cameron (6), Colton (4) and Camille (1). We lived in League City, only a few houses away from my mother and my in-laws. They are a huge help to us, as my husband and I both have demanding jobs.
After losing my father unexpectedly to a brief illness in 2017, I have made it a point to spend more time with family, say "yes" more to playing with the kids and going on fun adventures, whether to the local park or walks around the block.
Professional Responsibilities: Prior to becoming the program director for the Master of Science and Dietetic Internship in the Department of Nutrition & Metabolism, I spent seven years working in the solid organ transplant department, specializing in critical care involving liver, kidney and heart transplant patients. In this role, I took care of patients in end-organ failure, educated them and their caregivers, and ensured that their recovery was successful. I sat on many patient selection and interdisciplinary committees in this role.
Now as the program director, I manage the Master of Science and Dietetic Internship Program, which trains 20 students each year to fulfill the requirements of the graduate degree and the accrediting body's competencies so that they can sit for their national board exam to become registered dietitian nutritionists.
In this role, I am responsible for teaching classes, scheduling supervised practice rotations at UTMB and other sites across the community, and serve as a mentor. Our students complete rotations in areas such as clinical, community, research and food service.
I also sit on many School of Health Professions committees, such as the Gradings & Promotions committee, Curriculum committee and Admission committee.
Accomplishments/Honors: Certified Nutrition Support Clinician; National Board of Nutrition Support Certification, 5/2017-present
Scholars in Education 2019-2021 cohort, School of Medicine Office of Educational Development
Invited guest lecturer on campus for the School of Medicine, School of Health Professions, SCI Cafe, and Nursing.
Community Involvement: In July 2020, I assisted an interdisciplinary team of medical professionals at UTMB to develop the Post COVID Recovery Clinic. Since that time, we meet on a weekly basis, and I have begun seeing patients in the outpatient clinic at our Clear Lake campus.
At the end of April, I spear-headed the revamping of the community garden at St. Vincent's House. Huge progress has been made in just the last few weeks. In the next few months, the garden will be run by my graduate students, and the patrons at St. Vincent's House will have access to fresh produce and education classes. We are very excited to see this vision come to life!
Why did you go into your particular field?
When I went off to college, I still was undecided about what career path I would take. I loved science, helping people and making an impact, but I wasn't sure if nursing or medical school was for me. My mother, a registered nurse, provided me with several opportunities to shadow medical professionals, one of them being a dietitian. After this, things just kind of fell into place. I was accepted into the Food Science and Nutrition Program at Sam Houston State University, completed my bachelor of science in three years and then was accepted into the Master of Science and Dietetic Internship right after completing my undergraduate degree. This career allows me to creatively pursue my love for people, food and health care.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I wanted to be a lot of things growing up. An optometrist when I got my first pair of glasses. A teacher when I had a fantastic year in middle school. And a fashion designer when I became a teenager. I wanted to try everything.
What was your first job?
My first job was working weekends in the kitchen of a summer camp located just outside of Huntsville. I worked at this establishment during the off-season (fall and spring) for weekend retreats. I would head to work on Friday afternoons, sleep in a cabin with the other staff members and not get home until Sunday evenings. Hard work and long hours. I learned so much in this position: how to deal with people, food service management, inventory systems and food safety.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Treat every new personal encounter like an interview. You never know when you will cross paths with that individual again and/or a job opportunity arises from that meeting. Always be networking and building the bridges not burning them down.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
The people. I work with some amazing, highly intelligent individuals. They support me and cheer me on. I have an amazing work family.
As the program director of the Master of Science and Dietetic Internship, I enjoy helping young adults pursue their dreams of becoming Registered Dietitian Nutritionists, expose them to various areas within the field of dietetics, teach them the skills to be competent entry-level practitioners and prepare them to enter into the workplace. To be honest, sometimes I feel like my students teach me just as much as I teach them.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
"It is okay to not know all the answers." When I first started working as a clinician, I thought I needed to know everything. I was afraid to tell someone that I didn't know the answer or was embarrassed to admit that I needed to go back to my office to do some research. Now, I know that I cannot possibly know all the answers. The fields of nutrition, medicine and health care are constantly changing. The guidelines for providing nutrition support and healthy eating recommendations are always being updated and no one can be an expert in every little detail. "It is okay to ask questions. It is okay to do the research."
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
I have two mentor categories: Life mentor and work mentor. My life mentor would be my mother. We talk every day. She has taught me how to work hard, be independent and be compassionate. My work mentor would be the late Mrs. Jane Louis. Jane was a registered dietitian at UTMB for many years and took me under her wing when I started working at UTMB right after graduate school. She taught me the ins and outs of the hospital and how to communicate with the interdisciplinary teams. I would come to her for advice on how to approach a challenging case and provide treatment recommendations. She was my "phone a friend" on many occasions. If I was having a tough day, I would head to Jane's office to chat. Jane passed away in April 2017 and I still think about her often.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
Relax? I have 3 kids at home: Cameron (7), Colton (5) and Camille (1). Honestly, my crew keeps me busy. We enjoy spending time outside, going to the pool, riding bikes and tending to our backyard vegetable garden. On my commutes to and from work at UTMB, this is where I get the most alone time. I listen to a lot of audiobooks and podcasts.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
Something most people don't know about me is that I am very much an introvert. My job requires me to be a bit of an extrovert, but when I am home, I enjoy the quiet and smaller crowd.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
Within the next 3-5 years, I hope to enroll into a doctoral program to advance my knowledge and skills in nutrition and metabolism.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I love to bake and have always dreamed of owning a bakery. When I get stressed, I bake and often in large quantities. Have no fear. I share my baked goods with my co-workers and neighbors.
