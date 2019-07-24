Age: 33
City of residence: Galveston
Current title: Real estate broker, investor, builder
Education: Ball High School Class of 2004; BBA in Finance from Texas State University in 2008
Family: Wife, Amanda Jensen; daughter, Ava Rose Jensen, 2
Professional responsibilities:
1. Real estate broker of Zapp Realty, established in 1899 by the Zapp Family (one of the oldest real estate companies in Texas);
2. President of Jensen Management Group Inc., a company Anthony started in 2009 that focuses on investing, remodeling and flipping homes in Galveston County
3. President of Coastal Charm LLC, Anthony's most recent endeavor, a construction company concentrating on building homes throughout Galveston
Accomplishments/honors: 1. In 2004, Anthony received a scholarship to play baseball at Weatherford College; 2. In 2008, Anthony received his BBA in Finance from Texas State University; 3. In 2011, Anthony earned his Texas real estate broker's license
Community involvement: Secretary, Galveston Housing Finance Corporation and City of Galveston Property Finance Authority, Inc (2015-2018); Galveston Association of Realtors MLS Committee (2015-2017)
