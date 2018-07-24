Kimberlyn Robinson

Age: 34
City of residence: League City
Current title: Assistant professor of Obstetrics & Gynecology; Fellow of The American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists
Place of business: UTMB Health
Education: Ball High School, class of 2002, salutatorian; Baylor University, class of 2006, Bachelor of Arts in Biochemistry, summa cum laude; The University of Texas Medical Branch, School of Medicine, class of 2010; The University of Texas Medical Branch, Ob/Gyn Residency, class of 2014
Family: Husband, Joseph Robinson Sr.; children, Joseph Robinson Jr., 6, and Kiersten Robinson, 2; mother, Regina Roy; father, Reginald Fitchett; dad, Mark Roy
Professional responsibilities: I am currently a board certified obstetrician/gynecologist at UTMB Health, League City campus. I am also an assistant professor in this area. I care for patients who need obstetrical and gynecologic care. I also teach the Ob/Gyn residents and the medical students. I act as the medical student liaison for the UTMB League City campus medical students.
Accomplishments/honors: 2015, 5 years of service with UTMB Health; honor of giving speech to Top 50 students of Galveston; honor of giving speech at The Galveston County Teen Parenting Coalition Gala; 2013, Medical Student Teaching Award (awarded by Ob/Gyn Clerkship Students); 2012, Ob/Gyn Resident of the Month (awarded by UTMB Nursing Staff)
Community involvement: Volunteered at career days for summer camp (two years), volunteered at several health fairs, given several speeches at local churches about women's health care, volunteered one afternoon at St. Vincent's clinic as Ob/Gyn faculty to the medical students
Why did you go into your particular field?
I decided to pursue a career as a physician (particularly as an obstetrician and gynecologist) because I have a true passion for women's health care.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
When I was a child, I wanted to be a veterinarian, but during my adolescence, I decided I wanted to be a physician.
What was your first job?
My first job was as a hostess at Moody Gardens' Garden Restaurant.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
"You will never know what you can do until you try."
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I enjoy taking care of women throughout the different stages of life and delivering babies bring me so much joy.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
I wish I had known the importance of better financial planning, especially in regard to the management of student loans.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My mother is my greatest mentor because she has always taught me to work hard, never give up and keep God first.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
When I am not at work, I enjoy spending time with my spouse (Joseph Robinson Sr.), my children (Joseph and Kiersten) and my other family members. I also love traveling.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
Most people don't know that I am a survivor of Hodgkin's lymphoma (1.5 years in remission).
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I hope that I am granted the opportunity to continue to care for women as I do every day, as it is indeed my passion.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
Traveling the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.