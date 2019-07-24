Geoffrey Gainer

Age: 34
City of residence: Bacliff
Current title: Officer, president of GMPA, chairman and executive director of the city of Galveston Employees Retirement Plan for Police
Place of business: Galveston Police Department
Education: Bachelor of Science from Tarleton State University
Family: Mom, Weesie Gainer; dad, Gary Gainer; wife, Lori Breedlove Gainer; daughter, Olive Gainer
Professional responsibilities: SWAT team, Marine dive team, Academy Cadre, field training officer, field ID officer, firearms instructor, patrol rifle instructor, active shooter instructor, water survival instructor, de-escalation instructor, chairman of the board of trustees for the Retirement Fund, president of the association
Accomplishments/honors: 14th Marine Regiment Marine of the Year, Platoon 2057 honor man, Santa Fe award, unit citation
Community involvement: Chamber of commerce, neighborhood meetings, day-to-day business
Why did you go into your particular field?
I chose law enforcement for the same reason I chose the Marine Corps, because I could never picture myself doing something else. I chose to be on the pension board and the GMPA board because there is no reason to want something if you are not willing to put in the work to get it.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
My first-grade drawings were almost always of soldiers. When I was old enough to understand the different branches, I wanted to be a Marine.
What was your first job?
My first job that was not working for my dad was as a dog washer for a place called Pet Tub. I was 14 years old.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
“You have got to get up and make the donuts.” There is a story that goes with it, but the point is, responsibilities don’t take sick days or vacations.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
Nothing can beat the excitement of a chase, the intensity of a SWAT callout, the challenge of Marine/Dive callout, but lately I have enjoyed the opportunity to train officers in a variety of subjects.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Patience
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My dad of course.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
Mowing the yard and listening to an audiobook.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
When I was in high school, I won UIL best actor for playing John Wilkes Booth in the play “Assassins.”
How do you hope to grow in your career?
Promoting is the obvious route, but I would like to go to law school eventually.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I would go to law school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.