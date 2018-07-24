Bryan Kunz

Age: 38
City of residence: Galveston
Current title: Sports and events manager, Galveston film liaison
Place of business: Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau
Education: Ball High School class of 1998; Bachelor of Science in Maritime Administration from Texas A&M University at Galveston, 2006
Family: Jerome Kunz, grandfather, 85, shrimper (active!); Jim Kunz, father, building contractor (retired); Carla Kunz, mother, registered nurse, UTMB Galveston (retired); Kristen and Brian Lepo, sister and brother-in-law, Galveston bar and service company owners; Heidi Kunz, wife, facilities information associate, UTMB Galveston; Scarlett Kunz, daughter, 2; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins in the Galveston area
Professional responsibilities: Responsible for soliciting, securing and developing new sports competitions, special events and film projects for Galveston Island. Since 2017, I've lead Galveston sales initiatives in the emerging sports tourism market.
Accomplishments/honors: Secured or assisted in the development of numerous successful special events in Galveston since 2003; increased the number of film projects in Galveston by over 300 percent since 2007; secured 24 new sports events for Galveston since 2017; Certified Tourism Ambassador, Certified Sports Event Executive (expected completion spring 2019)
Community involvement: Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce C-Crewe, Galveston Economic Development Partnership Tourism Taskforce, Salvation Army Hurricane Harvey Relief volunteer, Island Little League volunteer coach 2016, Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council FeatherFest event volunteer
Why did you go into your particular field?
I started in the tourism industry working special events. I thought it would be fun and interesting to help plan special events like Mardi Gras! Galveston. It was! I’ve also had a lifelong passion for sports and competition. When the opportunity arose to shift my focus toward the development of sports tourism, I jumped at it. I’ve loved every minute of it thus far.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I wanted to be a professional baseball player. Outside of that, I wanted to be like my grandfather, who is a shrimper. The idea of fishing for a living sounded fantastic!
What was your first job?
My first jobs were serving customers at Smitty's Bait Camp and waiting tables at Clary’s Seafood Restaurant. I always recommend to young people that they wait tables at some point. There are so many lessons to be learned that apply to almost any future career path.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
A wise event planner once told me “Never ask someone to do something you’re not willing to do yourself.” That resonated with me on many levels and has stayed with me throughout my career.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I definitely love the diversity of work that my job entails, but my favorite thing about the job is the team I get to be a part of on a daily basis. The Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau staff is made up of some of the most hard-working, intelligent, creative people I've ever been around. I enjoy coming to work every day because of them.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
I wish I knew to let go of things that were out of my control. Early on, I would allow things like bad weather on event day or negative comments aggravate me to a point where it affected my ability to manage the things I actually had control over. Through the years, I have learned to save the energy and focus it toward things within my scope of influence.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
I have learned so much from so many amazing people throughout my life and career, but I still consider my parents and my grandfather my greatest mentors. Their greatest strengths — tireless work ethic, loyalty, honesty and humility — continue to guide me both professionally and personally.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I love being around water, spending time with my wife and daughter at the beach, the Galveston Boat Club or fishing. I’m an avid golfer, and I also enjoy relaxing with my extended family in the Texas Hill Country, our home away from home.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I actually used to have full head of hair at one point! Also, I really love to cook.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I firmly believe that Galveston Island is primed for development into one of the premier sports tourism destinations in the country. I hope to grow professionally into a leadership role that allows me to be at the forefront of that development.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
Given my passion for the water and my college education, I would likely be working in the maritime industry.
