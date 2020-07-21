Age: 29
City of residence: Texas City
Current title/place of business: Owner of Southern Belle Photography, Realtor at Realty Executives Advantage
Education: I was homeschooled by my amazingly patient mother and joined the Home Education Partnership during my high school years. I attended Alvin Community College for two years and decided that I was going to take a break until I could find out what I was truly passionate about and what direction I wan’t to go in for my career. It took a few years, but I attended Champions School of Real Estate last year and attained my real estate license here in Texas and couldn’t be more thrilled!
Family: I am the oldest of five children – God bless my mom, we definitely were a handful. Being the oldest has pros and cons but definitely taught me from a young age to be responsible, driven and dedicated. I was raised in the small town of Alvin, hometown of Nolan Ryan, where my mom still resides in the home we grew up in. Both of my parents are entrepreneurs and love what they do. That being said, I grew up with great examples of what to aspire to and know that my drive and ambition to accomplish great things in life comes from them. We are extremely family oriented and encourage each other to do everything we put our hands to with all our might, as onto the Lord. I would not be the woman I am today without the loving support and backing of my family and my amazingly supportive boyfriend, Michael, who has been my rock, especially, this last year venturing into real estate.
Professional responsibilities: This past year, I have been going nonstop juggling my constantly growing photography business and also learning the real estate game. I love a challenge and constantly strive to be the best I can be with everything I put my hands to. This has been the most crazy busy, yet fun and exciting year and it’s only the beginning. I spend on average four days a week with photography clients and have been blessed enough to work with several real estate clients, showing and hosting open houses five to six days a week. I also produce videos and photograph all new listings for our brokerage, which keeps me busy just in itself. I have such an amazing family and team (The Texas Property Chicks) backing and supporting me and I can’t wait to see where real estate takes me this next year.
Accomplishments/honors: My passion for photography started at a young age. When I was 11 years old, I won my first award for a photo taken of a lighthouse in Maine on vacation. Since then, my passion has only grown. Southern Belle Photography was voted Silver in 2018 by Galveston.com and Gold in 2019 for Best Photographer. My work has been featured on numerous websites, blogs, and a canvas company picked up one of my images for publication this past year. Southern Belle Photography was also featured by Voyage Houston at the end of last year as well. Several headshots I have taken have placed top five in pageants over the last five years and a few have placed first out of more than 220 contestants. I am also honored to have a senior rep team of six truly amazing individuals who constantly give back to their community and represent Southern Belle Photography in such a positive way! Those ladies are my heartbeat.
Community involvement: I have always had a servant's heart, even in my younger years. I held officer positions for my local 4-H club during all of junior high and high school and mentored all new members who joined. I have served with Habitat for Humanity, the Sunrise Women’s Shelter, Local Soup Kitchen’s and always am helping collect food or school supplies for low-income families through our church’s outreach. I also have helped mentor several new photographers who wanted to get started in the business. God has blessed me with gifts and talents and I feel it is my job to help others with what I know and have learned instead of viewing it as competition. Helping others shine is always my end goal.
Why did you go into your particular field?
At a young age, I discovered my passion for photography. Once I received my first camera, it never left my side. Growing up, I was involved in multiple organizations, one being 4-H. As a member of 4-H, I was provided with many opportunities to submit my work into photography competitions. With each photo I took, my love for photography intensified. At the age of 24, I was able to turn my passion into a business and Southern Belle Photography was established. Over the years, I have gained additional dreams and aspired to push myself closer to obtaining them. I recently began my career as a real estate agent based out of Galveston. One of the greatest perks of my job is being able to combine my passion for photography and real estate by photographing our office’s listing and marketing materials.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
As a child, I aspired to become a veterinarian.
What was your first job?
At the age of 16, I began working as a barista at Smoothie Espresso. This was the only local coffee shop in my hometown of Alvin.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
To never give up on my dreams. As cliché as it sounds, without the people in my life who continuously reminded me to pursue my dreams, I would not be where I am today.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I absolutely love meeting new people and helping them bring their dreams to life. With both of my careers, I am able to accomplish this through capturing the perfect photograph and unlocking the door to their forever home.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
I wish I wouldn’t have been so hard on myself in the beginning. Everyone has to start somewhere. Regardless of the field you are in, it takes time to grow and find your niche. Although there are exceptions to this, most people don’t become successful overnight. Grind it out and stay focused even in the tough times.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
I am so fortunate to have multiple outstanding mentors in my life, both personally and professionally. My parents, grandparents and many wonderful youth leaders and pastors have helped shape me into the woman I am today. Most recently, my broker, Lynn Beardslee, has become a mentor who I highly look up to. She is extremely dedicated and headstrong. In the short time that we have known each other, she has provided me with an abundance of knowledge and guidance.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
When I’m not working, you can find me fishing with my fiancé, Michael. There is nothing better than being outdoors and enjoying God’s creation.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
At first, I come across as reserved and maybe quiet in most circumstances. Many of my acquaintances might even consider me an introvert. However, when I am performing my passion, like taking pictures or showing houses, I come to life and you would have no idea I am typically the more quiet individual. It’s no secret I enjoy every moment of what I do and feel so blessed to have the opportunity to do it every day.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I have a clear vision and have set some pretty hefty goals for this next year that I can’t wait to see come to pass.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I could easily see myself embarking in overseas missionary work. I love helping people in any way that I can and believe that I would thoroughly enjoy doing that.
