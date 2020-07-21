Brennan Briggs

Age: 29
City of residence: Seabrook
Current title/place of business: Fire captain, La Marque Fire Department
Education: College of the Mainland EMT-Advanced, July 2017; College of the Mainland Basic Fire Suppression Academy, May 2009; League City Volunteer Fire Department Academy, May 2008; State of Texas Certificate of High School Equivalency (GED), April 2008; National Fire Academy Command & Control of Incident Operations; Texas Commission on Fire Protection, Firefighter Advanced; Texas Commission on Fire Protection, Fire Inspector Advanced; Texas Commission on Fire Protection, Fire Investigator Advanced; Texas Commission on Fire Protection, Fire Service Instructor I, II; Texas Commission on Fire Protection, Driver / Operator; Texas Commission on Fire Protection Officer I, II, III, IV; Texas Commission on Fire Protection Incident Safety Officer; Texas Department of State Health Service, Emergency Medical Technician – Advanced; National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians, EMT-Intermediate; Public Safety Diving Association & Water Rescue, Public Safety Diver; Scuba Schools International, Master Diver; Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System, Strike Team Leader Trainee
Family: Father, Lonnie Briggs, Deputy Chief Fire & Aviation Management, U.S. Forest Service (retired); mother, Jennifer Briggs, Santa Barbara California County Parks Director (retired)
Professional responsibilities: Assigned to 24-hour shifts responsible for fire prevention, fire suppression, emergency medical services and special operations within the city of La Marque. Respond for mutual aid requests from surrounding fire departments. Appointed as the department's wildland fire coordinator and special operations commander. Instrumental in implementing new apparatus, medical supply, and airpack daily check and maintenance software. Captain responsibilities include supervising and training station personnel and ensuring all fire and medical incidents are managed appropriately at the company level, ordering and managing department uniforms, radios and wildland fire equipment. Completing incident reports, and mentor employees for advancement/improvement.
Accomplishments/honors: League City Fire Department Firefighter of the Year 2012; Northeast Fire & Rescue Firefighter of the Year 2012; Lake Houston Area Chamber of Commerce Firefighter of the Year 2012; Northeast Fire Department Medal of Heroism Recipient 2016; Responsible for development and implementation of new Wildland Fire Program for the City of La Marque 2019
Community involvement:
• Facilities and currently manage a working relationship between The University of Houston Coastal Research Center to conduct a prescribed burn allowing it to further utilize its property with youth groups and other ecologists.
• Developed a prescribed fire program for the city of La Marque to use minimal impact techniques for the purpose of preserving natural and native plant species in city parks.
• Committee member for the La Marque Kid Fish
• Fire safety supervisor for Bayou Fest and the annual fireworks display.
Why did you go into your particular field?
With my dad being a deputy chief in the Forest Service and my mom being the County Parks Director in Santa Barbara, California, it was a natural progression that I too would follow their footsteps in the public service world.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
As far back as I can recall, I wanted to be a firefighter and be the one to help people. As my mom reminded me, I was always the one to pack a first-aid kit before we could leave the house to go anywhere.
What was your first job?
I was a sales associate at West Marine selling marine electronics and boat parts.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Elevate the people around you and in turn those you have helped will elevate you.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
In public safety, it is rare that we are called for a “good thing.” Being able to respond to someone's less-than-ideal situation and assist them in any way I can is a very rewarding feeling.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Never be afraid to pursue a career with another agency or employer that more closely aligns with your personal and professional goals.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
Without a doubt, Fire Chief Patrick Shipp has assisted and guided me into the leader I am today. I met him early on in my fire service career and would not be the public servant I have become without him.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
Anything I can do while outdoors – backpacking, camping, hunting or fishing. I am also an amateur photographer and enjoy chasing down severe weather to photograph and video.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I was homeschooled for three years while sailing throughout Mexico and Central America on a 50-foot sailboat with my parents. I got certified to scuba dive when I was 12, so morning hours would be spent keeping up with school work and afternoons would be filled with exploring new places and spearfishing for dinner.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
During my time in the fire service, I have built a solid operations foundation and am now looking to strengthen my administrative knowledge base to continue moving toward a chief level position.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
Having grown up on the ocean, I would most likely return to a life at sea working on private yachts or for a charter company. But, hey, there's always time for that after retirement.
