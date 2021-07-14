Age: 36
City of Residence: Galveston
Current Title: Relationship manager/senior vice president
Place of Business: Frost Bank
Education: Bachelor of Science in Economics, 2008, Texas A&M University-College Station
Family: Wife: Jessica Maxwell (celebrated our 10th wedding anniversary 6/25/21); 3 sons: Luke (6), Andrew (4), Samuel (1)
Professional Responsibilities: As a relationship manager, I am responsible for my clients' overall relationship with Frost. This includes banking needs as well insurance and investments. My responsibilities include identifying and providing all bank solutions to service the clients; calling on prospective customers to start a business banking relationship with Frost; growing existing relationships while providing excellent customer service; maintaining the best interest of Frost and clients in all matters; supporting the Galveston market and surrounding communities in philanthropic and community outreach endeavors.
Accomplishments/Honors: My proudest accomplishments include participation in the various local civic boards, committees and clubs listed in the next section.
Community Involvement:
1) City of Galveston Finance & Fiscal Affairs Committee, member, 2018-present
2) Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce, board member, 2017-present
3) The Children's Center Inc., board member and treasurer, 2012-2019
4) Rotary Club of Galveston, member, 2013-present
5) Galveston Island Meals on Wheels, board member, 2010-2016
6) Knights of Columbus Council #9978, member, 2019-present
7) Galveston Economic Development Partnership, corporate member, 2012-present
8) Propeller Club Port of Galveston, corporate member, 2008-present
9) Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce, corporate member, 2012-present
Why did you go into your particular field?
Receiving guidance and encouragement from caring friends, family and others. Also, everyone I spoke with at Frost Bank prior to interviewing and through onboarding made me more confident in the decision. Surrounding yourself with good people is key.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
Tough question. I probably have too many to list. As a toddler, I used to tell my mother I wanted to be a "big, brown horse." Does that count?
What was your first job?
I was a bag boy at the Galveston Country Club. Basically, we picked up range balls, cleaned golf clubs and parked golf carts.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Try to live in the present. It is easy to dwell on past shortcomings (or successes) and it is easy to get caught up in future preparations. Always work with the present moment, not against it.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
Variety. There is quite a bit of variety in my day to day and most days are never the same.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Keep an open mind and learn from others, especially their mistakes. You likely will find yourself in a similar situation down the road.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
By definition, a mentor is an experienced and trusted advisor. My predecessor and the gentleman who hired me onto Frost, Albert Shannon, probably fits this definition the best. Without his professional guidance and commitment to me (not to mention patience), I would not be where I am today.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I enjoy reading and learning to teach my kids new games and skills. My oldest son recently started playing chess. Most importantly, my wife, Jessica, and I occasionally have a date night, which is always enjoyable and relaxing.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
Another tough question. Lately, podcasts and documentaries have been my primary forms of entertainment. They have essentially replaced my FM radio and live television shows.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
To continue to grow and develop relationships with people. This includes not only clients and prospective clients but also colleagues and community stakeholders as well.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
Traveling and living out of a backpack — with my family, of course.
