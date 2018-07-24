Jennifer Haglund

Age: 39
City of residence: Galveston
Current title: BSN, RN WOCN
Place of business: University of Texas Medical Branch
Education: 1997 Ball High School; 2000 Galveston College, Associate Degree of Nursing; 2017 University of Texas Medical Branch, School of Nursing, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; 2018 Metropolitan State Wound Ostomy Continence Nurse
Family: My grandfather was Dr. Edward Lefeber who worked at UTMB. My grandmother was a nurse. My mother, Ann Lefeber Botik, retired from UTMB and was a nurse. My aunt Dr. Nancy Hughes started off as a nurse first at UTMB then became a doctor. My brother Brian Botik is a registered nurse at UTMB and I have another brother who works at the blood bank. I had an aunt and uncle who retired from UTMB as social workers. Then I have an another uncle who is a retired doctor. You can say the medical field runs in the family. I’m married to Hans Haglund, who is the manager of Galveston Island State Park. We've been married almost 18 years now. We have two children: Heidi, who is 15 and attends Ball High School, and Hunter, who is 12 and attends Austin Middle School.
Professional responsibilities: Charge nurse of the Blocker Burn Unit tubroom and clinic. I am responsible of doing the cleaning, bathing and dressings of the burn patients along with keeping their pain under control. I then see out patients for their wound care. I pretty much see them when they come in for the first time and then again the last time as an out patient. From the beginning to the end, I am big advocate for my burn patients.
Accomplishments/honors: Daisy award in July 2013; Excellence in Nursing Bronze Medalist in September 2014
Community involvement: Member of Blocker Burn Champions. We raise money to help support adult burns in any needs they may need; active for World Burn Congress yearly; been active in the Junior League of Galveston since 2013. Served as chair twice now for Junior junior leaguers. Here we participate in many events like Light of Love for the Ronald McDonald House, Special Needs Ball, make cookies for Meals on Meals, beach cleanup and many more events to give back to the community; volunteer as one of the youth leaders for my Church, Trinity Episcopal Church, for the last four years and have taken the group each summer on mission trips. This year, we are doing two, one is going to Costa Rica. Also with having two active kids in many sports, I have done many volunteering events and still have many more to do.
Why did you go into your particular field?
It was a calling. I thought I wanted to work with the elderly. While in nursing school, I worked as a nurse's aide and floated down to the burn unit in which that was my greatest fear. That day changed my life. There happened to be a patient who was nine days older than I was and had some of the worse burns I have seen to this day. But seeing her in that bed and then seeing her picture on the door. It changed my whole perceptive on burns. That day, I overcame my greatest fear and knew that burns was the place for me.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I wanted to be a physical therapist.
What was your first job?
Babysitting.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
It's never too late to accomplish your goals.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I get to see the patient from the day they get there to the day we get to say "We'll be here if you ever need us." I get to develop a special bond with the patient that many get to never do. I even get to do it with their families as well. My job is rewarding for the most part.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
That's a tough question. You have to make mistakes to learn in life in which I do not regret any that I made. I guess the one thing that has always gotten to me is the nurse turnaround on units. Not every nurse is going to stay in one place forever like you!
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My mother. I would always hear stories of how compassionate my mother was to her patients. Other nurses would tell me, your mother would go into a room not knowing the patient and then come out knowing just about everything about that patient. All the patients loved her. I wanted to be just like her. Compassionate and caring along with a sense of humor.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
Sleep! Really, I like my walks on the seawall. Nothing clears my head better than a walk on the seawall or the beach!
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I'm from Bay City. I moved to Galveston in the forth grade to live with my grandmother after my grandfather had passed.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I'm wanting to do a paper on a particular burn injury in which one has not been done for this particular burn injury. It's been in the works!
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
A teacher.
