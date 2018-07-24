Shannon Burke

Age: 39
City of residence: League City
Current title: Executive director
Place of business: Gulf Coast Big Brothers Big Sisters
Education: Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Missouri – St. Louis
Family: I'm the proud fur-baby mom to two rescues – dog Kaelan and cat Abby. Originally from St. Louis, Mo., I visit my mom Judy, dad Bill and brother Kevin as often as possible and I'm blessed to call so many Texas friends my chosen family.
Professional responsibilities: I'm the executive director of Gulf Coast Big Brothers Big Sisters, the country’s oldest and most effective mentoring organization. I've led the agency since January 2017. My former career in health care compliance took me from St. Louis to Austin in 2011. Certified in Healthcare Privacy Compliance, in 2013 I became one of the youngest compliance directors of a fortune 500 company. In my role, I initiated work groups and policies to protect the confidentiality and well-being of patients, designed and delivered mental health awareness training to more than 400 employees, and served as the face of the department by delivering sensitive information to key stakeholders. In 2015, after 13 years in corporate compliance, I realized my passion of making a difference in society required me to take a leap of faith. I moved from Austin to Galveston County and in May 2016 began working with Gulf Coast Big Brothers Big Sisters as the assistant executive director. In January 2017, I became the fourth executive director of the 43-year-old nonprofit agency. I'm responsible for ensuring that the mission, strategy, values and goals of Gulf Coast Big Brothers Big Sisters are achieved. This is accomplished through grant writing, developing programs for "Bigs" and "Littles," fundraising, managing finances, maintaining policies and procedures, and educating the community about the positive impacts of one-to-one mentoring relationships. I serve as secretary of the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce Nonprofit Committee and on the Bayou Pets Alive committee. I'm also a member of the Rotary Club of Galveston Island.
Accomplishments/honors: In my first year as executive director, my team and I received the 2017 Gold Standard Award from Big Brothers Big Sisters of America for excellence in program performance, program growth and fundraising goals. Under my guidance, the agency was one of the first affiliates in Texas to implement and subsequently expand an innovative Bigs in Blue mentoring program, in which local police officers volunteer their time to mentor children. The length of the one-to-one friendships between Bigs and Littles has increased by almost an entire year under my direction, and for two years in a row, my agency celebrated a 100 percent high school graduation rate with every high school senior in the program graduating from high school.
When Hurricane Harvey devastated Galveston County in August 2017, I sprang into action by personally calling each of the agency’s Bigs and Littles to ensure they were safe. I purchased new clothes, shoes and suitcases for those who lost everything, and successfully implemented a back to school supply drive to help replace the supplies destroyed by Harvey. I wasted no time in purchasing and providing neighbors with construction supplies, pulled Sheetrock from flooded homes, and helped local animal shelters by rescuing and fostering animals displaced by flooding.
I've always looked for ways to help others and I credit my close-knit family with teaching me compassion for others, and for keeping me on the right path in life. Through trial, error and an incredibly strong support system, I learned the importance of mentoring relationships at an early age. I see every day as a new opportunity to help others reach and exceed their potential in life.
Community involvement: My perpetual desire to make a difference has led me to volunteer with Bayou Animal Services, 4B Disaster Response Network, K9Kare Animal Advocates, Therapy Pet Pals of Texas, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Boy Scouts of America and the Susan G. Komen Foundation to name a few. As a partner agency with the United Way of Galveston and the United Way of Galveston County Mainland, I enjoy getting involved with other nonprofits such as SMART Family Literacy and the Child Advocacy Center of Galveston County to help strengthen the community.
Why did you go into your particular field?
In 2015, after more than 13 years working in corporate health care, I took a leap of faith and moved from Austin to League City. I realized I was not totally fulfilled professionally and I craved a more personal connection with my community. I needed to know I was making a difference.
When an opportunity to work with Gulf Coast Big Brothers Big Sisters presented itself to me, I was ecstatic. Working to match children facing adversity with adult mentors who will be there for them consistently is the most rewarding thing I have ever done. For me, creating life-long friendships between a “Big” and “Little” is like finding that last puzzle piece in life that I never even knew was missing.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
A ballerina! I took my first ballet class when I was 5 and was convinced I would be the next prima ballerina. I was captivated by the grace and elegance of performances like "Swan Lake," and was fortunate enough to perform in some amazing ballets at a young age.
What was your first job?
Besides babysitting, my first real job was a secretary at a small, family-owned insurance agency when I was 14. I had to get a special work permit and I worked a few hours each day after school. I saved every penny so I could buy myself a car when I turned 16. I loved that little office and learned a lot about hard work and to never, ever go into a meeting without a notebook.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
My Mom’s advice still rings true: Be self-sufficient enough to take care of yourself, but not too independent/prideful that you can’t also let someone else take care of you. Also, that Mom really is always right.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
Knowing that every day, regardless of whether or not it was a good or bad day, I have helped to make a difference. Each morning I’m given an opportunity to be a part of something bigger than myself, and to help create the kind of community and world that, long after I’m gone, families will want to live in.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
That mistakes are allowed. That everyone has bad days, mess-ups and baggage that they wish they didn’t have. But as long as you focus on the big picture — the end goal — and allow yourself to be human, everything is going to work out just fine.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
I have been blessed with so many remarkable role models throughout my life but my Mom, Judy Fogertey, will always be my No. 1 mentor. She has taught me some of life’s greatest lessons by telling me what I needed to hear, not necessarily what I wanted to hear. Through her strength, intelligence, compassion and even vulnerabilities, I continue to learn from and look up to her.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
My happy place is in nature, so relaxing for me usually involves an outdoor activity with my dog Kaelan. I’m passionate about animal rescue and I volunteer with Bayou Animal Services where I get to play and cuddle with other fur babies still looking for their forever homes. I enjoy yoga and pilates, reading and spending time with my loved ones every chance I get.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
The hardware store is my favorite place to shop. I love getting my hands dirty with home repair projects and I’m pretty good at it. I bought my first house when I was 26 and that same year my brother gave me a set of power tools for Christmas. I either had to learn how fix leaky toilets and replace busted light fixtures or pay a small fortune to hire someone else, so I taught myself. There’s nothing more empowering than tackling a household problem when it comes up!
How do you hope to grow in your career?
In every way possible. I’m a firm believer that you never stop learning or growing, and if you think you know everything there is to know in your role then you’re in the wrong position.
My biggest goal this year is to find new and creative ways to get male volunteers involved in Big Brothers Big Sisters. There are millions of boys growing up without male role models, boys who desperately need a positive mentor in life. Yet when it comes to volunteering, there is an extreme gender gap, with women dominating volunteer spaces. The discrepancy can make recruiting a challenge, but I am determined to find creative ways to connect with potential Big Brothers in our community.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
If money were no object, my dream would be to be spend my days training horses and rescuing animals. A Southfork-like ranch in the middle of nowhere with my sweetheart and fur babies is about as perfect as life could get.
