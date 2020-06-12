Parents: Kim Flax-Freeman and Duane Freeman
College you plan to attend: University of North Texas
Major: Communication design and nonprofit leadership
What are your career plans?
I intend on using my degrees to go wherever the lord leads me. My dream is to open a nonprofit organization that helps families and their communities.
What is the most important lesson you learned in high school and why?
I learned that not everyone thinks like you and that it is important to always keep an open mind. This is important because if everyone is always close-minded, there will never be room for change in the world.
What was your favorite extracurricular activity and why?
I honestly cannot choose. I think they all helped me grow in different ways.
What did you enjoy most about high school?
Growing as a person with my best friends by my side.
What are you looking forward to about college?
Growing even more and learning about the things that I love most.
What is your most important accomplishment and why are you proud of it? I think my most important accomplishment is serving my community well. I think that awards and medals are amazing, but I love seeing people’s needs being met.
What do you do in your free time?
I like to do anything that has to do with art. I also enjoy hanging out with my friends.
What is your favorite show to binge watch?
There are so many, but right now it would have to be “New Girl.”
What is your spirit animal and why?
Definitely a cheetah. They seem really chill and fun at the same time.
What is one piece of advice your parents gave you that turned out to be true?
“Be friendly to those who are friendly.” I have made so many friends that I would not have made if I did not always have this in the back of my mind.
What is something interesting that most people don’t know about you?
I have two rods and 16 screws in my back from a surgery I had my freshman year.
If you could meet one famous person dead or alive, what would you ask him/her and why?
It would definitely be Jackie Hill Perry. I would ask her about how she loves people and God so well.
Where do you get your news?
If I am being completely honest, Twitter.
What social media platform do you think is the most influential for your generation?
At the moment, TikTok. People will do literally anything just to become famous on that app.
What is the most pressing issue of your generation?
Being too connected. There is no need to get to know anyone anymore because we feel as if we know it all through social media.
If you could give one piece of advice to incoming freshmen, what would it be?
Do not spend all of high school trying to impress people, because there is a really high chance that they will forget you. Do what makes you happy.
