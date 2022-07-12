Yessenia Fuentes

Age: 31
City of Residence: Galveston
Current Title: Risk Management/Special Projects Manager
Place of Business: Coastal Community Federal Credit Union
Education: High school diploma, Ball High School; associate's degree, Galveston College; working on bachelor's degree in Business Management with concentration in leadership at University of Houston-Clear Lake
Family: I have two children, Matthew Jordan Tobar (13) and Lillyana Giselle Tobar (6); my mother and father, Ana and Martin Fuentes; two brothers and one sister, Emmanuel, Christian and Claudia Fuentes; my partner, Kelcie Miller; and step-dog, Rousey Miller.
Professional Responsibilities: My professional responsibilities include oversight of the organization's comprehensive risk-management program, identifying risks that could impede the reputation, safety, security or financial success of the organization. Collecting and analyzing data and reports. Establishing policies and procedures to identify and address risks in the organization's services and departments. Recommends and implements risk-management solutions by execution of special projects for the organization.
Accomplishments/Honors: Some of my accomplishments would include being well versed in many banking positions in the last 12 years of my career, starting off as a teller to a relationship banker, lead teller, branch manager, collections officer, collections manager, compliance officer and my latest promotion, risk management/special projects manager. I am a second year Southwest CUNA Management School student, class of 2023. As of 2022, I have been named as part of the senior management team for Coastal Community FCU. I have also assisted our organization in our first merger as the surviving entity. Lastly, I have helped form and lead committees within the organization for things such as BSA (Bank Secrecy Act), Lending, Collections, and Emergency Preparedness.
Community Involvement: Newest board member of Galveston Lassie League as treasurer; member of Financial Women In Texas; member of Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce's C-Crewe for Young Professionals; Member of the Cornerstone Leagues Young Professionals; former VITA volunteer, 2015-2020; former Finance Park Volunteer, 2010-2014
Why did you go into your particular field?
In school, my favorite subject was math, so I knew I wanted to do something that had to do with numbers. Eventually, I learned I wanted to earn a degree in accounting. I knew I was going to need financial experience, so as soon as I graduated high school, I applied for teller positions, which landed me at Capital One Bank. This originally started out as a part-time job for me to get me through college and ended up being my life for 12 years now.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
Since I could walk on my two feet, I loved to dance. I wanted to be a professional dancer or choreographer. I dreamt of moving to New York and going to school for dance.
What was your first job?
I worked at the Galveston Rainforest Café in the Build-A-Bear store. I was one of the first employees when Rainforest opened the store there.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Be patient, be consistent and be present. You are always interviewing.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
In my current role, I’d say getting to fix all the internal/external processes that are not what they need to be is my favorite thing about my job. I naturally like to problem solve, so being able to do that every day is what keeps me going. In general, working in banking, my favorite thing would be having the ability to enhance the quality of people’s lives financially.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
You will be no good to anyone at work if you are no good to yourself outside of work. Taking care of yourself is important.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
I have worked alongside many successful women who all have been great mentors. They have seen the potential in me and have helped shape me in one way or another. My mother, Ana Fuentes, is the strongest and most hard-working woman I know. I take after her. Abbi Littlejohn was my assistant branch manager at Capital One and remains a very dear friend to me to this day. She coached me day in and day out, poured into me all that she could. I would not be where I am today if it weren’t for her. Lori Leal was my branch manager at Capital One. She constantly motivated me and equipped me with whatever tools I needed to succeed. Kay Carmon, my current CEO, has been nothing but supportive of me. She has opened doors for so much opportunity, supporting me in attending CUNA Management School being one.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I love to spend quality time with my loved ones.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I was born in Detroit, Michigan. Spanish was my first language. I became a mom at 17.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I have been very fortunate to have been allowed to put my “sticky little fingers,” as my CEO would like to say, in many areas of banking throughout my career. I am always up for challenges, and I am eager to be knowledgeable in all aspects of the credit union space. I hope to continue having that opportunity to learn and self-develop. Attending CUNA Management School also has been a huge contribution to my growth, and I hope it prepares me to some day earn a spot as CFO or CEO.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
Financial crimes for the FBI, maybe.
