Age: 29
City of residence: Houston
Current title: Assistant criminal district attorney
Place of business: Galveston County District Attorney's Office
Education: Rice University, Bachelor of Arts in History, 2012; South Texas College of Law, Juris Doctorate, May 2015
Family: Wife, Safieh Hill. We were married at St. Joseph's Church on Galveston Island and are currently expecting our first child; parents, J. Marcus Hill and Jeffrey Kay Hill of Galveston; sister, Elizabeth (Libby) Hill
Professional responsibilities: I am currently an assistant criminal district attorney at the Galveston County Criminal District Attorney's Office, assigned as a Felony II in the 56th District Court. In my time in Galveston, I have tried numerous misdemeanor and felony cases to a jury, regularly present cases to the grand jury, and currently manage a docket of about 100 active cases. The cases that I regularly handle include aggravated robbery, manufacture or delivery of controlled substances, aggravated assaults, and crimes against children. I also spent six months as intake prosecutor where I had primary responsibility for approving felony charges, liaising with various police departments, as well as issuing press releases and acting as first point of contact for all media inquiries. Working as a prosecutor in Galveston County has allowed me to develop as a trial lawyer, and I firmly believe there are no better preparatory measures one can take in this regard than working as an assistant district attorney. I have a high level of comfort in a courtroom and work well with my colleagues, opposing counsel and judges alike.
Accomplishments/honors: Bar admissions – The State of Texas, May 2015, The United States Supreme Court, March 2019; varsity letterman (football), Rice University; “R” Association Honor Athlete (one of only 15 football players honored); Dean’s Student Advocacy Service Award, South Texas College of Law; Shea Lynn Maloney Memorial Award, South Texas College of Law; South Texas College of Law Dean's Honor List, 2015; Eagle Scout, Boy Scouts of America, 2007
Community involvement: Member of Galveston Bay Foundation, Circle of Friends; member of the Knights of Momus, Galveston Mardi Gras krewe; work on Galveston County political campaigns; member of Ducks Unlimited; my wife and I are regular foster parents for the K-9 Angels Rescue (animal rescue that helps abandoned dogs and cats)
Why did you go into your particular field?
I chose to become a prosecutor so I could advocate for victims and the community at large.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
When I was little, I wanted to be a park ranger. While that didn't exactly work out, I am an Eagle Scout and enjoy visiting national parks and getting outdoors as much as possible.
What was your first job?
I still have my first job! I joined the Galveston County District Attorney's Office directly out of law school.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
When you're wrong, admit it. When you're right, be quiet.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
No two days at my job are the same, which means it is never boring. I get to spend time in court, discussing cases with police officers and preparing witnesses for trial.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
I wish I had truly understood how important your relationships are at work. Working with people in a seemingly adversarial system is often more productive than taking a hard-line approach to solving a problem.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My long-time friend and mentor Jack Cagle. A lawyer himself and retired judge, he was also one of my first football coaches. He has been there for every major milestone in my life, from learning to love football to swearing me in as a lawyer and officiating my wedding. He doesn't always give me the advice I want to hear, but it's the advice I need and he has always been a great example of how to conduct myself personally and professionally.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
My wife and I love to relax with our family on Galveston Bay. We are expecting our first child any day now, and are looking forward to many weekends with him at the beach.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I played defensive line for the Rice Owls and try to go to every home game. I think playing collegiate football is one of the things that taught me the discipline and focus I use daily at work.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
One of the best parts of my job is that I am constantly learning new things. Each case presents new challenges and opportunities to learn. I hope to continue developing my trial skills and to be in a position to help mentor younger attorneys in my office.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I think that I would have pursued a career in public policy either at the federal or state level.
