Scholarship Winner: Robert Stewart

Name: Robert Stewart
High School: High Island High School
Parents: R.D. and Stephanie Stewart
College you plan to attend: Stephen F. Austin
Major: Education
What are your career plans? Being a history teacher and a coach.
What is the most important lesson you learned in high school and why? Personal responsibility because I know what needs to happen and how I can make it happen. When I need to do something, I will do that thing and take care of myself.
What was your favorite extracurricular activity and why? Playing sports because of all the memories I have made along the way. I also had a lot of fun playing these sports.
What did you enjoy most about high school? The memories I made along the way with different people.
What are you looking for to about college? Living on my own and taking care of myself.
What is your most important accomplishment, and why are you proud of it? Making really good grades because I proved I can do the things that need to be done.
What do you do in your free time? Watching sports or playing video games.
What is favorite show to binge watch? “The Ranch” on Netflix.
What is your spirit animal and why? Dog because I am mostly chill until someone pushes me to the limit.
What is one piece of advice your parents gave you that turned out to be true? Never take life for granted. One moment you could have fun, and the next moment something bad can happen to you.
What is something interesting that most people don’t know about you? I am a big fan of racing photographs and collectibles.
If you could meet one famous person, dead or alive, what would you ask him/her and why? Dale Earnhardt Sr. because I will ask why he did not like the HANS device for his own safety, and I also will ask him how tough was it to be in NASCAR.
Where do you get your news? Social media
What social media platform do you think is the most influential for your generation? Twitter because people will post their own side of stories, no matter right or wrong, and people will agree with them.
What is the most pressing issue of your generation? Human rights and the COVID-19 Pandemic.
If you could give one piece of advice to incoming freshmen, what would it be? Enjoy the four years of high school because you will never get them back.
