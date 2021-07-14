Age: 33
City of Residence: Texas City
Current Title: Marketing & Tourism Coordinator
Place of Business: City of Texas City
Education: Graduated from Texas City High School in 2006 and graduated from Texas State University in 2011.
Family: My husband, Gino, and our son, Grayson.
Professional Responsibilities: Creates, implements and evaluates comprehensive communications and marketing plans for the City of Texas City.
Accomplishments/Honors: I just got accepted to pursue a master's degree in Strategic Communications at Penn State University.
Community Involvement: Member of St. Mary's of the Miraculous Medal Church, on the United Way Allocation Committee, mentor for the LEADS program for TCISD Foundation for the Future and board member of Mainland Communities Crime Stoppers.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I wanted to make a difference, and I felt like I could make the biggest impact by going into communications.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
When I was younger, I wanted to work in animation for Pixar or be a Spice Girl.
What was your first job?
I taught swimming lessons for a few summers, but my first official job was working at Hollywood Video, and I loved every second of it.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Treat everyone how you want to be treated.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
Seeing families attend the events that my team and so many others behind the scenes help to organize. We want everyone to have a great time and to enjoy all that Texas City has to offer. With the new city administration, there are a lot of changes coming that I'm super thrilled about. For starters, we are getting an entirely new website that will completely change how our citizens get information and interact with us.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
I wish I knew I was going to be OK. When I applied for my current job, I felt like I had imposter syndrome, like I wasn't qualified and that I had no business being a marketing coordinator. I think that's a big reason so many people stay at one job or in the same position because they are afraid to try and fail. Change is uncomfortable, but it's how you grow. You can do it! Start a new career, go back to school, apply for a new job. You're going to be OK.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
Jenny Senter, retired president of the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce. She was a true definition of Girl Boss. She uplifted other women, she got me a seat at the table and she taught me how to navigate the mainly male-dominated business world with grace. Also, if anyone knows Jenny, they know she has an impeccable sense of style, so she did it all in heels!
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I like to spend time with my husband, Gino, and our 2-year-old son Grayson. I also have a great group of girlfriends, and we try to get together at least once a month for dinner. If we don't have any plans, we are usually watching Blippi on YouTube with Grayson. IYKYK.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
As of right now, most people do not know I'm expecting baby No. 2, but they will know by the time this publication comes out!
How do you hope to grow in your career?
My goal is to become the Director of Communications for the City of Texas City. I'm currently pursuing my master's degree in Strategic Communication to help me advance and to accomplish that goal.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I would love to flip homes like Chip and Joanna Gaines. My husband and I have renovated every room in our house on our own. We love DIY projects!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.