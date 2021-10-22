As people around the world hunkered down at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, they took up new hobbies. Some learned to make TikTok videos and millions of Americans, including Galveston County residents, got cooking and baking to pass the time, save money, stay safe and be creative.
In the peak of the first pandemic wave in July 2020, Hitchcock resident Ali Sosa, 63, retired after 33 years of nursing to concentrate on taking care of her autistic grandson, who was doing virtual classes, she said.
Sosa started baking various fruit breads with all the extra fruit she was receiving from the Galveston County Food Bank, she said.
“I’m not a sit-on-the-couch type of person and creating something yummy helped with my anxiety,” Sosa said. “I’ve always loved to cook, so with all the extra food items I decided to start baking as to not waste any of the food.”
Sosa typically bakes 15 to 20 loaves a week in a variety of flavors, such as banana, pineapple coconut, peach, pumpkin, carrot raisin walnut, blackberry almond, blueberry and a chocolate bread she calls “Black Magic.”
Sosa also makes fruit jams to go along with the breads, which she shares with family, friends, neighbors and her grandson’s teachers, she said.
“Friends and neighbors are kind and contribute to the cost of other ingredients that I need,” Sosa said. “It’s so much fun, and it keeps me busy. This has allowed me to be creative and helps with the loss of income from retiring.”
Professionals such as Anna Barba-Poindexter, business director and community liaison and marketing executive for the family’s dental office by day, took up cooking to help relieve stress, she said.
Living on Galveston Island every weekend and most Wednesdays in the family’s second home, the 62-year-old wife, mother of six and grandmother of eight, started creating dishes from scratch in an effort to bring her large family together during COVID, she said.
“The stress and the reality of COVID was taking its toll on us at our business,” she said. “Cooking helped to release the stress, tension and anger I was feeling.
“Cooking with love and from scratch requires me to organize my thoughts and be creative to let go of the stress from the day.”
As a first-generation Mexican American from Guadalajara, Mexico, Barba-Poindexter, who learned how to cook from her mother, has mastered dishes like arroz con pollo, paella, gumbo, blackened fish, shrimp with vegetables, oxtails, plantains and enchiladas, just to name a few, she said.
“I now like to look up recipes and can create a dish when I eat it at a restaurant — if the dish is really good,” Barba-Poindexter said. “In my opinion, the best way to bring people of all cultures together is through food, and that’s certainly something I’ve learned during this pandemic.
“Although it can be overwhelming, cooking brings me peace and joy.”
