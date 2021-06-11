Valedictorian: Courtney Lyn Hunter

Courtney Lyn Hunter is the 2021 Valedictorian of Hitchcock High School. She grew up playing softball, soccer and has always had a passion for animals. Her passion for animals is the reason she is going to college for Wildlife Biology and pursuing a career as a Wildlife Veterinarian. Courtney has been accepted and will be leaving in August to attend Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas.
She is a very outgoing person and has a bubbly personality and expressed it as the school’s mascot for the past five years. This year, she became a varsity cheerleader and captain of the team. She has earned the title of two time NCA All-American Mascot and NCA All American Cheerleader. She stands as a leader in her community as she is the president of the National Honor Society and enjoys helping others.
She values family and enjoys spending time with them, especially her twin sister Katelyn who always keeps her laughing and entertained. Courtney loves outdoor activities, such as water sports, fishing, jet skiing and tubing. She understands the values of hard work which she demonstrates by having two part-time jobs while volunteering in her community and taking college courses at College of the Mainland. She works at Moody Gardens as a photographer and enjoys it very much, as she has always had a passion for photography. Courtney also works at Santa Fe Sports as a gymnastics instructor and enjoys teaching children.
She has worked extremely hard to get to where she is and Courtney would like to thank all of her friends and family for making this possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.