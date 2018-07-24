Heather Peterek

Age: 35
City of residence: Galveston
Current title: Communications coordinator (also mom and wife)
Place of business: Coastal Conservation Association
Education: Associate Degree in Graphic Design and Web Design
Family: Husband, Ben Peterek; sons, Townes, 6; and Will, 2; daughter, Daisy (Jan. 23, 2013 to July 1, 2013)
Professional responsibilities: Brand developer and manager; marketing director; social media director; award-winning editor, creative director, designer and production coordinator for Rising Tide magazine; award-winning consulting editor and graphic designer for TIDE Magazine; award-winning editor, creative director, designer and production coordinator for bi-monthly Enewsletters; award-winning TIDE magazine recipe page and cookbook creator, production coordinator and blogger; award-winning website creative director, designer and manager. I'm currently employed as communications coordinator for Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) National. CCA is a nonprofit organization of more than 120,000 members working for the conservation and enhancement of our marine resources and coastal environments. Upon being hired in 2010, I was put in charge of the organization’s re-branding and was able to successfully implement all new branding standards for all of CCA, which spans over 19 U.S. states. Presently, I'm responsible for all graphic design, brand management, marketing materials, website maintenance and social media management for the organization’s national office. My work directly affects Galveston and surrounding areas as it aides in the public awareness of the extensive marine conservation work CCA does throughout the Galveston Bay complex and Gulf of Mexico. CCA projects such as marsh restoration, grass planting, artificial reef building and oyster reef restoration are a few of the conservation efforts that benefit our area.
I also hold the position of contributing design editor for CCA’s bimonthly magazine, TIDE, a publication all 125,000 CCA members receive in the mail. My design work in the magazine has garnered several top awards from the Texas Outdoor Writers Association. Known as the “staff seafood enthusiast,” I also create, write and photograph all of the recipes the magazine features in the back of every issue. Because my recipes were so popular among members, CCA asked me to compile them all into a cookbook named "Catch, Cook, Eat," earning me another title — cookbook author. CCA’s 5,000 youth members (17 and younger) receive a quarterly magazine, Rising Tide, of which I'm chief editor and designer. For four straight years, this publication has won top honors at Texas Outdoor Writers Association’s annual contest.
Accomplishments/honors: Texas Outdoor Writers Association 2015 Contest: first place, Special Projects, Conservation; third place, Outdoor Publication – Under 25,000; third place, Outdoor Webpage. Texas Outdoor Writers Association 2016 Contest: first place, Outdoor Illustration/Graphic; first place, Outdoor Publication – Under 25,000; first place, Special Projects, Conservation; third place, Outdoor Webpage. Texas Outdoor Writers Association 2017 Contest: second place, Outdoor Illustration/Graphic; second place, Outdoor Publication – Under 25,000; second place, Outdoor Webpage; third place, Outdoor Webpage; third place, Special Projects, Conservation; honorable mention, Magazine Feature. Texas Outdoor Writers Association 2018 Contest: second place, Outdoor Illustration/Graphic; second place, Outdoor Publication – Under 25,000; second place, Outdoor Webpage; third place, Special Projects, Conservation; honorable mention, Magazine Feature
Community involvement: I'm a member of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Galveston Chamber C-Crewe. I serve on several local boards, including The Grand 1894 Opera House and Galveston Ronald McDonald House. Aside from my individual professional success, I help run Gulfside Cleaning Services, of which my husband, Ben, and I started out of the back of our pickup in 2001. Through the success of this business, I'm able to further support my hometown of Galveston, contributing to many local organizations, including the Ronald McDonald House, The Grand 1894 Opera House, Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce, Galveston Island Meals on Wheels, Gulf Coast Big Brothers Big Sisters, Children’s Advocacy Center, Galveston Island Humane Society, Libbie’s Place and more. With my husband, I've served as a sponsor for many local events, including the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce Lemonade Day, Galveston Education Foundation’s Annual Fundraiser, Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce Annual Golf Tournament, Libbie’s Place Annual Fundraiser and Yaga’s Wild Game Cookoff. I recently served as chair for The Grand Opera House’s 2017 Annual Fundraiser, raising thousands of dollars toward The Grand’s educational programs, including Daisy’s Friends, a program named for our late daughter. I love to volunteer at the Ronald McDonald House whether it be decorating rooms or art projects with the kids. Every year I paint faces at their Lights of Love Annual Christmas event. Back when it was created, I painted the mural in the large indoor playroom, now named Daisy’s Playroom after our late daughter.
Why did you go into your particular field?
Since I was a child, I've always loved and participated in art, design, drawing, painting, spacial organization and visual communication in some form or another. It wasn't until some trial and error in my early 20s that I realized that turning my love of these things into a career was actually a reality. And thankfully, my fear that turning the things I loved into a career would "ruin" them or make them "work," turned out to be wrong.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
Growing up, veterinarian was on the top of my future job list for a long time.
What was your first job?
My first ever real job was a Moody Gardens Aquarium cashier. I will never forget those ill-fitting blue polyester pants and longsleeve polyester shirts in the middle of summer and going home smelling like the sea lion exhibit. Surprisingly despite the stinky uniforms and angry tourists, I have only good memories from working there and it definitely opened my eyes to real responsibility, hard work and excelling at a task.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
You can't wait for opportunities to come to you; you have to go out and find them.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
Creative freedom is my favorite thing about my job! There is nothing better to a creative person than having a task and being told by your client or coworkers, "We trust you. You have full control of this project." Music to my ears. I wear several hats in my communications/marketing/graphic design role, and with all of them, I have very little creative restriction. My work becomes ultra-rewarding not only because I'm trusted to deliver a great end result, but also it's essentially an outlet for my passion.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Things that seem out of your realm of ability are only that if you think it; don't let the feeling of being overwhelmed stop you from trying something.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
In some of my very first graphic design studies, there were two female teachers who really showed me that you could turn a passion for "art" into a thing called graphic design and then use it in the real world for a career. Those women had very successful careers of their own and loved design so much — you could just tell in the way they'd talk about an ad layout, or a logo or the structure of a website. All things I was very interested in, but never had the guidance to fully understand how it all worked technically. Those women sharing their passion and experience started a shift in my perspective that led me to where I am.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
When I'm not working, I'm hanging with my boys — husband Ben and sons Townes and Will! As a working mom of two boys younger than 7, truly "relaxing" is somewhat of a rarity. But honestly, I'd take a day playing with them over any day at the spa. We love taking boat rides, swimming, taking Moody Gardens trips, fishing or watching movies. If, by chance, I had the day all to myself, I'd like to cook, hang with friends, go to yoga, paint/draw, paddleboard, get a mani/pedi or maybe binge some (not rated G) TV shows.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
My great-grandfather, Galvestonian and three-time war hero, Lt. Colonel Max Clark, is known as the “founding father” of Ball High School's Jr. Army ROTC Program.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I hope to stay ahead of the latest in digital technology and communication industry trends. Staying current and learning more every year is key.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
Maybe traveling the country in a Winnebago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.