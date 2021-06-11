Valedictorian: Rylie McCarty

This may sound morbid, but I never expected to live long enough to graduate high school. I didn’t grow up in a very nurturing household, to say the least. I always have struggled with mental health and expected to stop existing before 18, one way or another. Growing up seemed impossible, like something that I just was not meant to achieve. Like I was just supposed to fade into the background of a painting. But I did not. I entered high school, I turned 16, then 17, then 18. I went from class to class, school to work to home.
And, at some point, I stopped feeling like I was meant to disappear. I realized that I am here, and there is no real disappearing into the background. No matter what happens to me, I existed, and people will remember me. Whether it's my brothers that I raised, or the girl who sat next to me in English, wondering what happened to the quiet girl with the crimson hair, I found something that I love doing —art — and I found people who care about me and want to see me prosper.
I was able to take a deep breath and become myself. I learned about who I am, what I enjoy and who I want to surround myself with. This is not to say that I do not still struggle, but at least I can talk to the people who I know care about me, where I can feel safe. I did not have to fade into the back anymore. I could enjoy things without feeling like I needed to give up as soon as I messed up. I could rise to the top of my class. I deserve to be happy. I deserve to exist.
