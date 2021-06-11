Valedictorian: Lindsay Miracle

My name is Lindsay Miracle, and I have earned the prestigious honor of being named High Island High School’s Class of 2021 Valedictorian. This title is not taken lightly, and I look forward to using it as a platform to reach others in sharing the foundation of my educational journey, with the hope to be an inspiration.
In the fall of 2021, I will begin my college journey at Tarleton State University in Stephenville, Texas. There, I plan to achieve a bachelor’s degree in education. I would consider myself to be someone who is always willing to lend a hand. With teaching, not only would I be pursuing my dream, but also, I would be benefiting children who need guidance and understanding. I wholeheartedly believe that education is my path, and I am grateful to have had the opportunity to watch my own parents educate and instruct others so beautifully.
Once I have obtained my bachelor’s degree in education, I hope to obtain my master’s degree next. As soon as I stepped on the Tarleton campus, I knew I was meant to be a Texan. I cannot wait to begin my college journey and to share that with my community. As of May 14, I am an alumna of Lamar Institute of Technology in Beaumont, Texas. I earned my associate’s degree and was one of two students from High Island with this accomplishment, making history here in High Island.
I look forward to instilling the love of learning and acquiring knowledge, not only inside the walls of my future classroom, but also the community in which I reside. I believe that the richness of a community is the glue that holds its members together. There have been many exemplary role models that have paved the way to where I am today. I look forward to becoming one of the many examples for future scholars.
