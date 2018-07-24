Concetta Maceo-Sims

Age: 30
City of residence: Galveston
Current title: Manager of operations
Place of business: Maceo Spice & Import Co.
Education: The Woodlands High School, 2006; St. Edward's University, 2011
Family: Destin Sims, husband, sergeant with the Galveston Police Department; Ron Maceo, father, president of Maceo Spice & Import Co.
Professional responsibilities: How do you say, everything? I manage the daily operations of my family business, Maceo Spice & Import Co., which was started by my grandfather in the 1940s, and currently owned by my father, Ron Maceo. I handle office duties such as accounting, payroll, advertising, marketing, ordering and receiving. I also acquire new accounts, maintain customer relations and handle any damage control for our multi-faceted business. I oversee all special events that we have on our lot. I develop menus and recipes, cook, handle all catering orders and sometimes bus tables and wash dishes. I handle all public relations, maintain social media accounts and represent our business at outside events. I am always working, even when I'm not.
Accomplishments/honors: In high school, I raised more than $50,000 through HOSA to support those who lost everything in Hurricane Katrina; president, HOSA 2005-2006; member from 2003-2006; National Honor Society, St. Edward's 2011; Workshop Leader for Human Trafficking Victims, St. Edward's 2010-2011; Bachelor of Arts, St. Edward's University, 2011; graduate of GPD Citizens Police Academy, 2015; member of CPAAA since 2015. I moved to Galveston to go to nursing school but quickly realized my passion was within the four walls of Maceo Spice. I have increased our business sales tremendously and have brought Maceo back into the public eye — all for good reasons, too! I love Galveston and am thrilled to be a part of this island's renaissance.
Community involvement: As a vendor for many restaurants on the island, I maintain relationships with owners, managers and employees; board member of Downtown Partnership, Galveston; representative of West Market District; host free concerts on our patio quarterly; support local nonprofit organizations through personal or business contributions; active member of Valiant Church; member of Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association; active member of Flying Fortress Crossfit; co-host classes with Amy Owens at Clay Cup Art Studio
Why did you go into your particular field?
When I started officially working for my dad, I was finishing up pre-requisite courses to prepare myself for nursing school. I was just helping out in the front on days that I wasn’t in school, and that was it. I started to really see potential in the business, and the lack of retail/lunch business that we saw since Hurricane Ike, and my dad’s transplant. He was still recovering from his surgery and he needed the help. I started doing more and more, learning each piece of the business a small part at a time. When I broke the news to him that I was not going to nursing school, he was pretty upset. I asked him to give me three years. If I couldn’t prove to him that I was dedicated and ready to step up to the plate, then I would go get another job. Here we are, three years have come and gone, and I’m still here loving every minute!
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
From as far back as I can remember, I wanted to be a doctor. My interests varied from general practitioner, to a cardiologist, and nurse practitioner. I even was president of HOSA (Health Occupational Students of America) in high school. It wasn’t until I got into college that I realized I have a personality and skill set for the public.
What was your first job?
I was always an entrepreneur at heart. When I was younger, I always figured out ways to make money, or create a business, whether it was washing neighbors' cars, painting nails at after-school care, or selling fava beans (for donation, of course) outside of the San Giuseppe Festival at Sacred Heart. However, my first official job was a hostess at Wing’s and More. I think my mom still has my name-tag on her refrigerator.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
It’s something that I still struggle with, especially with the growth and demands of the business, but the best advice I’ve ever received is to learn balance, because the clock doesn’t stop. Don’t get so caught up in your work that you miss out on life. Take care of yourself, make time for your family and put God first.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
My favorite thing about my job is that it’s in my blood. I am the third generation in this business, and I love that I have the opportunity to continue my family legacy. What’s even better is that I get to work with my dad. It’s something that very few people get to do, and I am forever grateful for that blessing, especially since I almost didn’t have the opportunity.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
What a question! if I knew what I know now, I would have told myself to pace yourself. We have grown so fast in the past few years, that it’s been a whirlwind. The stress that comes with running a business is high. If you’re not careful, it will consume you. I found that I wasn’t taking care of myself, but Hurricane Harvey was my reality check, and I took about a month and a half away from the daily grind to re-center myself.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My greatest mentor is my dad, Ron Maceo. When he came into the business with my grandpa, I watched his every move — even if he didn’t realize it. I grew up making deliveries with him, and saw the interactions and relationships grow with our customers and vendors. He would teach me about the products while we packed spices. He raised me in the industry, which was the best experience I could have. Fast forward to my adult life, I am blessed to work next to him, because I have the chance to learn something new from him every day.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I try not to work all the time (ha!) but if I am not working, I make sure to relax by treating myself to a massage from Martha at Therapeutic Healthworks, and mani/pedi with my girls at the nail salon. Otherwise, just hanging with Destin is my all-time favorite.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
Most people don’t know about my affinity for rap music, specifically Houston artists. In high school, I started my DJ Screw "Diary of the Originator" Collection, and I was only a few short of the entire discography when Hurricane Harvey hit and I lost it all. In college, I studied sociology at St. Edward’s and remember writing papers on Z-Ro and how he used his music to reflect cultural issues and racial disparities in America. But, aside from DJ Screw, and the rest of the SUC artists, UGK (The Underground Kingz) is my all-time favorite group. I even made sure that the DJ played their song "It’s Supposed to Bubble" during our wedding toast.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
Growth is the name of the game! I am working on expanding the restaurant side of the business with more catering services, as well as providing local bars and businesses with quick meals and snacks. I also have plans to expand our menu options, incorporate happy hour to our daily offerings, and host more events on the patio. My retail plan is to get our brand into grocery stores, because everyone deserves to have some Maceo Spice goodness in their pantry.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
If I couldn’t do what I was doing now, I’m sure I would be following one of my other passions ... cosmetics, real estate, marketing ... who knows, maybe I’d be a doctor like I thought when I was little! Whatever it would be, I’m sure I would be giving my all, and doing the most good with what I have to work with.
